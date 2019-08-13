This Map Shows the Highest-Paying Company in Every State Right Now

Think joining a tech company is your best route to a top-paying job? In fact, it may depend a lot on where you live.

While a job in software development can easily earn you six-figures, the top paying employer in many states is in the health care sector, according to an analysis of median pay in annual government filings by publicly traded companies.

Who is the best-paying employer in your state?

One Pennsylvania-based company — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals — pays its workers a median salary of $804,000. The biopharmaceutical company develops treatment for cardiometabolic and fatty liver disease. In fact, in over a quarter of U.S. states, it’s a company in the health care industry that pays its workers the most money.

In 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission mandated that public companies disclose pay ratios between CEOs and their employees — that is, how much money a CEO is pocketing for themselves compared to paying their employees.

The AFL-CIO built a public database using these numbers, with the ability to sort salaries by state and industry. We used this data to examine median pay by state for companies in the Russell 3,000, an index of the 3,000 largest publicly traded companies by stock market value.

Median salary — the midpoint on a company’s payroll — can be a better indicator of how well companies pay their employees since the average salary is usually inflated by high pay among top executives.

Of course, median wage can only tell you so much about how generously a particular company pays its workers. Companies with a small number of highly-skilled employees may have higher median-salaries than larger companies with a mix of both highly-skilled and lesser-skilled workers.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, for example, employs only 17 people full time, according to their most recent 10-K filing. Many of which have a science-based background.

There are exceptions, though. SAGE Therapeutics — a biopharmaceutical company, based in Massachusetts, that develops drugs for central nervous system disorders — pays its 637 workers a median salary of $589,166. Textron — headquartered in Rhode Island and maker of Arctic Cat snowmobiles, Bell helicopters, and other aircraft — employs 35,000 people and manages to give out a median salary just under six-figures at $97,580.

The best paying company in every state:

Alabama

Company: Warrior Met. Coal

Median Salary: $97,120

Industry: Energy and Mining

Alaska

Company: Northrim BanCorp

Median Salary: $64,640

Industry: Financial Services

Arizona

Company: Accelerate Diagnostics

Median Salary: $194,343

Industry: Health Care

Arkansas

Company: Murphy Oil

Median Salary: $140,965

Industry: Energy and Mining

California

Company: Corcept Therapeutics

Median Salary: $681,316

Industry: Health Care

Colorado

Company: Royal Gold

Median Salary: $431,560

Industry: Energy and Mining

Connecticut

Company: Aircastle

Median Salary: $236,483

Industry: Industrials

Delaware

Company: Incyte

Median Salary: $228,006

Industry: Health Care

Florida

Company: Citrix Systems

Median Salary: $170,433

Industry: Technology

Georgia

Company: CatchMark Timber Trust

Median Salary: $197,679

Industry: Financial Services

Hawaii

Company: Matson

Median Salary: $109,743

Industry: Financial Services

Idaho

Company: IDACORP

Median Salary: $133,066

Industry: Energy and Mining

Illinois

Company: Equity Commonwealth

Median Salary: $261,090

Industry: Financial Services

Indiana

Company: Assembly Biosciences

Median Salary: $276,726

Industry: Health Care

Iowa

Company: Renewable Energy Group

Median Salary: $93,181

Industry: Energy and Mining

Kansas

Company: YRC Worldwide

Median Salary: $84,352

Industry: Industrials

Kentucky

Company: Humana

Median Salary: $70,498

Industry: Health Care

Louisiana

Company: Entergy

Median Salary: $123,392

Industry: Energy and Mining

Maine

Company: WEX

Median Salary: $58,919

Industry: Technology

Maryland

Company: Hannon Armstrong

Median Salary: $230,951

Industry: Financial Services

Massachusetts

Company: SAGE Therapeutics

Median Salary: $589,166

Industry: Health Care

Michigan

Company: Esperion Therapeutics

Median Salary: $601,841

Industry: Health Care

Minnesota

Company: Piper Jaffray

Median Salary: $179,011

Industry: Financial Services

Mississippi

Company: EastGroup Properties

Median Salary: $89,366

Industry: Financial Services

Missouri

Company: Peabody Energy

Median Salary: $139,423

Industry: Mining and Energy

Montana

Company: Glacier Bancorp

Median Salary: $49,100

Industry: Financial Services

Nebraska

Company: TD Ameritrade

Median Salary: $87,721

Industry: Financial Services

Nevada

Company: VirnetX

Median Salary: $447,627

Industry: Technology

New Hampshire

Company: UNITIL

Median Salary: $98,518

Industry: Energy and Mining

New Jersey

Company: Celgene

Median Salary: $263,237

Industry: Health Care

New Mexico

Company: PNM Resources

Median Salary: $108,411

Industry: Energy and Mining

New York

Company: Ladder Capital

Median Salary: $365,752

Industry: Financial Services

North Carolina

Company: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Median Salary: $205,224

Industry: Health Care

North Dakota

Company: MDU Resources Group

Median Salary: $77,268

Industry: Energy and Mining

Ohio

Company: Diamond Hill Investment Group

Median Salary: $256,300

Industry: Financial Services

Oklahoma

Company: Laredo Petroleum

Median Salary: $158,562

Industry: Energy and Mining

Oregon

Company: Portland General Electric

Median Salary: $118,209

Industry: Energy and Mining

Pennsylvania

Company: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Median Salary: $804,000

Industry: Health Care

Rhode Island

Company: Textron

Median Salary: $97,580

Industry: Industrials

South Carolina

Company: Blackbaud

Median Salary: $90,144

Industry: Technology

South Dakota

Company: NorthWestern

Median Salary: $115,264

Industry: Energy and Mining

Tennessee

Company: National Health Investors

Median Salary: $209,777

Industry: Health Care

Texas

Company: Kosmos Energy

Median Salary: $296,213

Industry: Energy and Mining

Utah

Company: Franklin Covey

Median Salary: $89,316

Industry: Industrials

Vermont

Company: Casella Waste Systems

Median Salary: $43,248

Industry: Industrials

Virginia

Company: Arlington Asset Investment

Median Salary: $461,985

Industry: Financial Services

Washington

Company: Seattle Genetics

Median Salary: $198,658

Industry: Health Care

West Virginia

Company: MVB Financial

Median Salary: $61,260

Industry: Financial Services

Wisconsin

Company: Artisan Partners Asset Management

Median Salary: $201,687

Industry: Financial Services

Wyoming

No data available