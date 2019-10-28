Amazon's Black Friday Deals Will Be Epic This Year. Here's What We Know So Far

Black Friday will be here before you know it, and we are sure you’re dying to find out all about the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday discounts that Amazon, Walmart, Target, and the rest of the major retailers will have this year.

Black Friday used to mean heading out to the mall on the day after Thanksgiving, perhaps before the sun even came up. Then, “Black Friday” shifted, with stores opening and deals launching in the hours after Thanksgiving dinner. Now, it very well can mean browsing through endless deals at Amazon days or even weeks before and after it’s actually Black Friday (Friday, November 29, this year). Or sitting on your sofa in sweatpants in a turkey coma on Thanksgiving Day and scrolling through all the Black Friday deals on your phone.

Amazon.com is probably the single biggest contributor to that sea change in the way people shop for Black Friday deals. Over the past few years, Amazon also has been one of the driving forces pushing Black Friday from a single shopping day to a weeks-long retail bonanza, with virtual doorbusters covering nearly every category: There are Amazon Black Friday phone deals, tablet deals, TV and audio electronics, home goods, gaming consoles and accessories, and more. Amazon also uses the retail tentpole as another opportunity to push its Amazon Prime subscription service.

We’re still filling in the gaps on the details of Amazon’s best Black Friday deals, so we’ll be updating this post frequently (and similar stories focused on Walmart and Target) as soon as we hear about new deals (protip: bookmark this page!). Here’s everything we know — or feel comfortable predicting — so far.

When Does Amazon Announce Black Friday Deals?

Whenever they want, because they’re Amazon. Seriously, though, Amazon teased its first batch of deals a full week ahead of Black Friday last year. Since Black Friday 2019 is November 29, this means we can expect to start seeing Amazon Black Friday deals announced around November 21 or 22.

Amazon Echo Show 8 Courtesy of Amazon

We can all but guarantee there will be deals on Amazon devices before, during, and after Black Friday. Deal experts predict Black Friday discounts of up to 60% off on Ring doorbells, Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers, Echo earbuds, and other Amazon tech.

Short-lived pre-Black Friday deals also pop up regularly at Amazon. For example, on November 5 Amazon introduced flash sales on a bunch of Dyson vacuums, with discounts of up to 40% off. The Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner Ball Animal 2, for example, was listed on sale at $299, down from a list price of $500.

Courtesy of Amazon

When Do Amazon Black Friday Deals Start?

The idea that Black Friday lasts a mere day is behind the times. Amazon Black Friday deals were available from mid-November through the end of the week after Thanksgiving, so it’s reasonable to assume Amazon will launch its deals on a similar time frame this year.

How Long Will Amazon Black Friday Deals Last?

This is kind of a trick question. For all practical purposes, Amazon Black Friday deals last until they sell out — which, if history is any guide, they will.

Still wondering when do Amazon Black Friday deals end? OK, here’s our best estimate, based on last year’s dates: Black Friday deals tend to bleed into Cyber Monday deals, so we’re predicting sales will run all the way through December 8, the Sunday after Cyber Monday.

Amazon Black Friday Electronics Deals

Amazon uses the holiday shopping season to heavily promote its own devices. It has been expanding its lineup of Echo devices, so we’ll probably see lots of deals on those.

Courtesy of Amazon

Last year, the Amazon Echo Dot sold for just $24.99, half off the regular price. As Amazon’s “entry level” smart speaker, experts say the Dot will likely be deeply discounted for Black Friday 2019, too. Also, Amazon knocked $40 off the price of its upgraded Echo Plus speaker last year, so we’ll probably see discounts on one or more higher-end Echo speakers, like possibly the Echo Show.

Last year, the then-new model of the Echo Show was $50 off the regular $229.99 price, so it’s likely we’ll either see deals on new models, deep discounts on older models, or both.

Amazon Black Friday Tablet Deals

Last year, Amazon had deals on its own Kindle, Fire and Paperwhite tablets and e-reader devices, including an amazing deal of $134.97 for a three-pack of Fire HD 8 tablets (that’s $105 off the regular price), so deals on tablet multi-packs are possible this year, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

Black Friday iPad deals are popular across the retail spectrum, so it’s likely we’ll see deals here, too, along with possible discounts on Android tablets like Samsung Galaxy Tab or Note models.

Amazon Black Friday Home Deals

We’ll almost certainly see discounts on multiple models of the popular Instant Pot multi-cooker series. Last year, Amazon had the eight-quart Instant Pot DUO 80 for $69.99, down from $139.95. It also had the three-quart Instant Pot Mini marked down by $20 to $59.99. That’s actually about the same as the current price for the Mini, so it’s possible we will see either a new version or exclusive colors for Black Friday 2019.

Courtesy of Amazon

Aside from Instant Pot deals, Amazon came in strong with deals on robot vacuums, another popular category of home goods. It had the Shark Ion R85 wi-fi-connected, voice-controlled (and Alexa-compatible) model for just $199.99, down from the regular price of $399.99. The regular price on that vacuum has since dropped to $199.99, so it’s a safe bet we’ll either see an even deeper discount, or else a new model rolled out for Black Friday 2019.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Black Friday Gaming Deals

Lots of people search for Amazon Black Friday PS4 deals, but 2018’s best gaming deals actually were console-and-game bundles for the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox One S 1TB. These consoles are popular year-round so retailers don’t have much of an incentive to offer Black Friday video game deals, but we’ll probably see bundle offerings again.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

Amazon’s best TV deals featured models or devices that had Amazon Fire integrated. It had the Toshiba 50-inch Smart TV Fire TV Edition for $299.99, down from a list price of $400. That model is currently available for last year’s Black Friday price, so it’s possible there will be a newer version Amazon will roll out this year. The Toshiba 32-inch Smart TV Fire TV Edition was $129.99, down from $180, and it’s a virtual guarantee we’ll see Black Friday TV deals on smaller-screen models, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K was $15 off the regular $49.99 price, and it had the Fire TV Cube on sale for half off the regular price of $119.99 — and this year, there’s an even newer version of the Fire TV Cube available, so look for discounts on one or both models.

