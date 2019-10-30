Target's Black Friday Ad Was Just Released. Here's What to Know About This Year's Best Deals

You might have been surrounded by pumpkin spice everything and graveyard lawn ornaments the last time you made a Target run. But in terms of finding the absolute best deals at Target, we’ve already got our eyes on the prize: Black Friday.

Maybe because it’s our job, but we’ve already been asking: What are the best Black Friday deals at Target this year? Well, Target just released its Black Friday ad. Or rather, it’s a Black Friday “sneak peak” — because not all of Target’s Black Friday deals are being announced in advance. We can also make some educated guesses on what shoppers can expect based on all the Black Friday deals Target had last year.

In 2018, the Target Black Friday ad was published bright and early on November 1, when it also launched pre-Black Friday sales. This year, the Target Black Friday ad was posted to the retailer’s website as of November 6.

When does Black Friday start at Target this year? The schedule appears to be the same as 2018, when Target’s Black Friday store hours began at 5 p.m. (local time) on Thanksgiving, in most of the country. Stores closed from 1 a.m. Friday and reopened again at 7 a.m.

As for online Black Friday deals at Target, it looks like most items go on sale on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 28), though some “doorbuster” deals may be available for in-store purchase only. Last year, deals were available online at Target starting Thanksgiving morning. And if you have a Target REDcard, Black Friday could start even earlier. In 2018, REDcard holders could access some of the best Black Friday deals online starting at 3 a.m. Eastern Time the day before Thanksgiving.

Based on what we observed during Black Friday 2018, combined with Target’s “sneak peak” Black Friday ad for 2019, here are the deals shoppers can look forward to at Target. As we learn more, we’ll update this post (bookmark it so you can come back and check) with all sort of details on Target’s best Black Friday deals.

Target Black Friday TV Deals

TVs are obviously a huge category, and the Target’s Black Friday TV deals last year were pretty impressive. In 2018, shoppers could get a 65-inch Samsung curved smart TV for $899.99, or a 55-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for $399.99. Target also had an in-store deal on a 55-inch smart TV for just $199.99. In addition to TV deals, look out for discounts on soundbars, as well.

For Black Friday 2019, Target TV deals include a TCL 55-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $279.99, down from a list price of $449.99. If you don’t want to wait for Black Friday, this same TV is $299.99 right now, or $20 more expensive than it will be on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Here are some other Target Black Friday TV deals to put on your list:

LG 60" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV: $429.99 (on sale for $499.99 right now)

And some pre-Black Friday TV deals at Target that are live now:

Target Black Friday Electronics Deals

There were some great markdowns on tablets last year at Target. Black Friday iPad deals included $80 off all 6th generation iPads. There also was a Target Chromebook doorbuster on a 12-inch HP model for $119.99 — $80 off.

As we noted with other retailers, smart speakers were a popular category for Black Friday deals last year, with the Amazon Echo Dot marked down from $49.99 to $24, and the second-generation Echo smart speaker with $30 off for a price of $69. As Amazon looks to defend its smarthome turf, this category is likely to have deep discounts for Black Friday 2019.

The 2019 Black Friday ad at Target has deals like the Fitbit Ace 2 for $49.95 ($20 off) and the Amazon Fire HD 7 tablet for $29.99 ($20 off).

Target Black Friday Toy Deals

We’re still waiting to see which toys will shake out as this season’s “must have” for kids, but we can tell without a doubt that video games and consoles will be hot. Last year, the Target Black Friday PS4 deal was a bundle including the PlayStation 4 console, with one wireless controller and Spider-Man game for $199.99 — a $100 discount — along with discounts on popular games like “Call of Duty: Black Ops.”

Pre-Black Friday deals at Target, available right now, feature a special buy two, get one free promotion on books, movies, video games, games, and music.

The 2019 Black Friday ad at Target includes deals like Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers for $59.99 (regularly $79.99), 50% off select games and puzzles, 50% off select Hatchimals toys and Nerf blasters, and 50% off a Frozen 2 Olaf Giant Throw Pillow.

Target Black Friday Home Deals

Target really brings it home (no pun intended) when it comes to small appliances and housewares. Last year’s deals included the six-quart Instant Pot DUO60 for $30 off the regular $99.95 price, and Target threw in a $10 gift card. If you shop at Target often, it’s worth keeping your eyes out for these kinds of promos. Since many retailers price-match popular items, a Black Friday promo code or gift card can make a deal more valuable for frequent shoppers.

Other kitchen gadgets had even deeper discounts, like a KitchenAid five-quart stand mixer on sale for just $219.99 — just over half off the regular price of $449.99 — and a 2.4-quart air fryer for half off the regular $99.99 price.

Robotic vacuums are a popular home goods category, so we’ll be on the lookout for deals from Roomba or Shark. Cordless and stick vacuums are likely to be on sale, too — you might see Shark or Dyson Black Friday deals. Last year, for instance, Target had a Shark Navigator vacuum (which is now sold out — this model is similar) half off the regular $299.99 price.

Confirmed for Black Friday 2019 at Target are home goods deals like the following:

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $199.99 + $75 Target gift card

Oster DuraCeramic Flip Waffle Maker: $20 (list price $39.99)

