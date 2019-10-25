The American Express Green Card Just Got a Dramatic Makeover

American Express overhauled its iconic Amex Green card Thursday, updating the 50-year-old plastic to better compete with rivals that offer hefty rewards.

The card, now dubbed Green from Amex, will come with a higher fee, but also much richer travel and dining rewards.

The new Green from Amex, which costs $150 a year (up from $95), will offer three membership points per dollar spent on travel, including transit and dining out, and one point per dollar spent on everything else. Previously, the card offered two points per dollar spent on travel booked through Amex and one point per dollar on everything else.

New card members also receive 30,000 points after spending $2,000 on eligible purchases in the first three months.

How Green from Amex Stacks Up

So how good is the new Green from Amex? While the changes make the card more attractive, it doesn’t change MONEY’s opinion about the Best Credit Cards for 2019.

Those looking for the sweetest travel rewards can still do better with Chase Sapphire Reserve, which has a steep $450 annual fee but comes with a sign-up bonus worth up to 50,000 points, or $500 if redeemed for cash, plus three points per dollar spent on travel and dining.

If that annual fee is too steep for you, Wells Fargo Propel American Express Card has no annual fee and still offers perks that largely align with Green from Amex’s: a sign-up bonus worth 30,000 points plus three points per $1 spent on travel and dining and one point per $1 spent elsewhere.