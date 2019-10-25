Snickers Is Giving Away 1 Million Candy Bars. Here's How You Can Score a Free Bag

Free Snickers!? Yes, you can get your hands on free Snickers with a special new deal giving away one million candy bars. And most amazing of all, you don’t need to wait for Halloween, or even be a kid in a costume.

To get free Snickers through this new promotion, visit OneMillionSnickers.com and cross your fingers that you’re able to claim a digital gift card good for one bag of fun size Snickers candy bars. The value of each bag of Snickers is estimated at $3.90, and vouchers can be redeemed at any Walmart store.

The promotion is running until October 31, or until the chocolate brand gives out one million free Snickers bars.

Currently, the Snickers site says, “We Are Refilling Our Candy Bowl.” That means they’ve run out of gift cards for the day. So, check back early and often today and tomorrow (and the next day, and the next day) to see if more chocolates a.k.a. gift cards become available. According to the terms of the free Snickers deal, up to one million candy bars will be given away via over 55,000 digital gift cards valid at Walmart.

The free candy deal is linked to Snickers’ support of an online petition launched by the Halloween & Costume Association to change the Halloween celebration so trick-or-treating always takes place on a Saturday. (This year, October 31 falls on a Thursday.) Many think changing Halloween to the last Saturday of the month would be safer for kids. Right now, trick-or-treating generally take place on weeknights after parents get home from work, and 3,800 Halloween-related injuries occur each year, the petition says.

Moving Halloween trick-or-treating to a Saturday could also allow kids more time to collect candy — and that could mean more candy consumption overall, which is obviously good for popular brands like Snickers.

Initially, Snickers promised that it would give away one million free candy bars if the government changed the date of Halloween. Even though there has been no agreement to change Halloween to a Saturday, Snickers and its parent company Mars Inc. decided they want to spread the candy love anyway.

“We promised a million Snickers, and regardless of the date, we’re going to deliver,” the candy’s brand director Josh Olken, said in a press release. “Whether fans enjoy their free Snickers themselves or hand them out to trick-or-treaters, we want everyone to have a satisfying Halloween.”

It’s sure to be a popular giveaway. People obviously love the idea of free candy, and few candy brands are more beloved than Snickers. According to a poll from Monmouth University, Reese’s were 36 percent of Americans favorite Halloween candy, but Snickers came in second with 18 percent favoring the peanuts and caramel chocolate bar.