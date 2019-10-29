Amazon Prime Members Can Now Get Groceries Delivered for Free

Grocery delivery just got a little more affordable — for Amazon Prime members, at least.

AmazonFresh, the tech giant’s grocery delivery service that previously cost $14.99 per month, is now free for Prime members, the company announced in a blog post Tuesday. The move could save Prime members who were already using AmazonFresh $180 per year.

“Given the rapid growth of grocery delivery we expect this will be a popular benefit,” Amazon says, “so today Prime members currently shopping grocery delivery can continue enjoying these services.”

As with most promotions, there is a little fine print. If you’re new to AmazonFresh, you’ll need to request an invitation first. To do that, go to the AmazonFresh landing page and click “request an invite.” You’ll then receive a confirmation email from the company that says you will be notified “as soon as you can start shopping.” While you can request an invite if you aren’t a Prime member, you’ll need to pay for Prime membership to use the service.

If you’re a Prime member, you can also get free grocery delivery from Whole Foods, which Amazon bought in 2017, though the service is available only in limited parts of the country. (Basically, if you live near a Whole Foods Market location, it’s more likely you can get free grocery delivery from there.) It appears as if you must make a separate request for an invite from Amazon in order to get Whole Foods grocery delivery for free.

Additionally, while the service can certainly save you time and effort on weekly shopping, it might be wise to run to the store if all you need is a cup of sugar. AmazonFresh delivery is only free on “orders that meet the local free delivery threshold,” the service’s Frequently Asked Questions page says — a minimum that runs between $35 and $50 depending on where you live, according to Amazon.

Amazon says its grocery delivery service is now available in over 2,000 cities and towns, so your ability to take advantage of the service depends on where you live. To find out if you live in an area where AmazonFresh delivery is available, check your zip code on Amazon.com.