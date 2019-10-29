Taco Bell Is Giving Away FREE Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday

Alert! Taco Bell’s latest free taco deal is happening this Wednesday, October 30.

Taco Bell has a longstanding tradition of giving away free tacos — specifically, free Doritos Locos tacos — in promotions tied to the NBA Finals and the World Series.

This week’s Taco Bell freebie is the fast food chain’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” deal. Taco Bell fans can thank Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner for their free Doritos taco: After Turner stole a base last week in Game 1 of Major League Baseball’s World Series, the promotion kicked into effect and Taco Bell scheduled the Doritos Locos taco giveaway for October 30.

To take advantage, head to Taco Bell on Wednesday, October 30, between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. locally, when every customer can get a free Doritos Locos taco— with no strings attached or purchase necessary.

As for the 2019 World Series, it’s the Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros squaring off in Game 6 on Tuesday, October 29. The Astros lead the series 3-2, and the World Series broadcast is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Here’s how to watch the World Series for free on Fox, as well as strategies to live stream the Nationals vs. Astros game online for free.