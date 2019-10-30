Here's Where Kids Eat Free on Halloween — and Adults Can Snag Scary-Good Deals Too

Sorry kids, but you probably should eat something other than just candy on Halloween.

Luckily, at many restaurants on Halloween, kids eat free — and we’re not just talking about all the Snickers, Skittles, and Hershey bars they collect trick-or-treating. Chains like IHOP, Friendly’s, and 99 Restaurants offer customers free kids’ meals on October 31, often with the purchase of an adult entrée, and sometimes with the requirement that kids dress in Halloween costumes.

Meanwhile, some restaurant chains, supermarkets, and stores offer Halloween freebies and deals to adults and kids alike. For example, no matter how old or young you are, you can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on Halloween when you’re dressed in a costume. There’s a great Halloween burrito deal at Chipotle too: Wear a costume and you can get a burrito or other Chipotle entrée for just $4.

Here are all the spots where kids eat free on Halloween, as well as where you can find great restaurant Halloween food deals available to everybody.

Halloween Freebies and Food Deals for Everyone

Every Krispy Kreme Doughnuts customer in costume on Halloween gets a free donut. The Krispy Kreme Halloween deal is valid for kids and adults alike, and you can take your pick of any flavor free donut.

Wear your costume to Chipotle on Halloween and you’ll get a sweet burrito deal. From 3 p.m. until closing on Thursday, customers who are in Halloween costumes can get a burrito (or “boorito”), bowl, salad, or order of tacos at the special price of $4.

On October 31, Baskin-Robbins customers can choose one scoop of ice cream — any flavor, in a cone or a cup — for just $1.70.

Visit an Edible Arrangements store while wearing a costume and you’ll get a free “pineapple eyeball” treat, now through Halloween.

Now through October 31, all Farmer Boys customers will receive a scratch-off coupon with any purchase. The coupon is good for a surprise free item, redeemable from November 1 to 15.

Vist an Insomnia Cookies location in costume on Halloween, and you’ll get a free cookie.

Wear your Halloween costume to MOD Pizza on October 31, and you can get a MOD-size pizza or salad for just $5.

The Halloween deal at Sonic features unlimited corn dogs for 50 cents each.

No one wants to cook around Halloween. So it’s very handy that Whole Foods is offering frozen pizzas at 50% off for Amazon Prime members, now through Tuesday, November 5.

Where Kids Eat Free on Halloween

Kids eat free at Friendly’s when they’re dressed in Halloween costumes, now through October 31. Purchase of an adult entrée is required.

Kids get a free entrée at IHOP with the purchase of an adult entrée from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day — including Halloween.

Every child wearing a Halloween costume on Thursday, October 31 can get a free kids’ meal at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, with the purchase of adult entrée

Kids eat free on Halloween at Bubba Gump: You’ll get a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée on October 31.

Children get a free kids’ meal on Halloween at Joe’s Crab Shack with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Now through Halloween 2019, kids eat free at McAlister’s Deli with the purchase of an adult entrée. You can get up to two free kids’ meals with each adult entrée purchase.

Kids eat free on Halloween all day at Mimi’s. Purchase any adult entrée, and you’ll get up to two free kids’ meals for customers 12 and under, dine-in only on October 31.

On Halloween, as well as Sunday, November 3, kids eat free at 99 Restaurants locations with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Every child in costume gets 50 free tickets at Chuck E. Cheese locations, now through October 31.