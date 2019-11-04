It Wouldn't Be Black Friday Without Instant Pot Deals. Here's What to Expect

While Black Friday is a great time to score deals on everything from toys to TVs to laptops, there’s no denying that one of the biggest doorbuster items in the housewares category is the Instant Pot. Black Friday 2019 is coming up, and it’s pretty much a given that shoppers will be snapping up deals on this popular multi-cooker in droves.

If you’re shopping for the best deals on Instant Pot, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are pretty much your best bet (at least until Amazon Prime Day rolls around again next summer, that is). We’ll be curious to see who whether Target, Amazon, Walmart, or some other retailer has the absolute best deals on Instant Pot during Black Friday — and as soon as we find out, we’ll tell you! Bookmark this page so you can check back as we keep you updated with all the best Black Friday (and pre-Black Friday) prices on Instant Pot.

Black Friday Instant Pot Deals

What will the cheapest Instant Pot deal be on Black Friday? We can’t wait to find out, but in the meantime we can make some good guesses based on last year’s sales.

Instant Pot DUO is the brand’s flagship line of multi-cookers, and shoppers are all but guaranteed to see Black Friday deals on the model, in all sizes. While a lot of retailers tend to price-match the most popular models like the six-quart DUO60 and eight-quart DUO80, we’ve also seen discounts on other models in previous years. This year, there’s also a new Instant Pot series in the lineup, the automatically-sealing Instant Pot Duo Nova.

On Black Friday last year, Amazon had the DUO80 for $69.99 and the three-quart Instant Pot Mini for just $59.99 ($20 off), and after Black Friday, it ran a one-day flash sale on the souped-up Instant Pot Ultra for $59.95, a 50% discount.

Courtesy of Amazon

Black Friday is also when big-box stores like Walmart and Target roll out new exclusive patterns and colors to make their Instant Pot deals stand out from the competition, and when department stores like Kohl’s and Macy’s slash their prices to compete.

Some retailers also offer promo codes that can bring the price of Instant Pot down below their competitors. For instance, last year Kohl’s offered a 15% off promo code that brought the price of the DUO60 down to $59.49. The current Kohl’s Black Friday ad has already been released, and it features a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova on sale for $67.99.

Courtesy of Kohl's

Another deal-seeking tip is to look for bonus gift cards. For instance, last year Target’s price on the DUO60 was at the same roughly $70 price point as its competitors, but you could also get a $10 Target gift card with your purchase.

Walmart Instant Pot deals on Black Friday are often on the LUX line, a slightly more pared-down line of cookers. Both the LUX and the DUO have their fans; for most people, none of the differences between the two models will be a dealbreaker. If you want to learn about all the different models of Instant Pot, there’s a helpful guide here that explains the differences between the models like the LUX, DUO, the Plus and the Ultra.

We’ve noticed that even Walmart pre-Black Friday Instant Pot deals are pretty impressive this year. The DUO60 is $20 off at $79, and the six-quart LUX60 V3 is just $64.99 (that’s $35 off!)

If you’re looking for the lowest price on an eight-quart Instant Pot, Walmart might be your best bet; last year it had the LUX80 on sale for just $59. That was even cheaper than Amazon’s Black Friday deal on eight-quart Instant Pots: Amazon had the DUO80 for $69.99.

(Psst: If you’re looking for Instant Pot deals, cover your bases by searching by model type as well as both spelling out and using the numeric descriptions, i.e. “eight-quart” and “8 quart.”)

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.