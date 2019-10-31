Le Creuset's New Star Wars Kitchen Collection Will Have You Cooking Like a Jedi in No Time

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… a Wookiee needed to make a casserole.

Sure, you know the movies and you know the memes — but did you know Star Wars has an all-new, super-chic line of kitchenware being sold by Le Creuset?

While it’s not extraterrestrial, per se, this whole collection is pretty mind-boggling in its specificity and attention to detail. The priciest piece in the collection, a $900 hand-pained dutch oven, is enameled in the colors of the Tatooine sunrise.

Mind. Blown. The entire collection will be available for purchase on the Le Creuset site as of November 1. You can also pre-order items on Williams Sonoma. But if you’re a true Star Wars fan, use the Force to restrain yourself — or your kitchen might wind up with more Han Solo, Darth Vader and alien-emblazoned items so that even George Lucas would be jealous of your kitchen.

If you’re still saving up to add to your Star Wars collection and the items above are out of your price range, take heart: There’s a truly amazing, sometimes baffling array of Star Wars-themed kitchenware available elsewhere in this galaxy. Williams Sonoma has been keeping it real with an impressive collection, like these cheeky Darth Vader cocktail glasses with matching ice molds.

Check out any one of the Star Wars toasters you can score at the decidedly terrestrial Home Depot website. If you prefer your breakfast as fancy as Princess Leia’s hair, pick up a Star Wars waffle maker… or keep it low-key with a Darth Vader coffee mug.

If you’re hankering for something to nosh on while watching a Star Wars movie marathon, you can grab a R2-D2 popcorn popper. Or, if you’ve got a long voyage coming up and don’t want to face ravenous hordes by the time you get back, you can grab a Star Wars slow cooker from Walmart for just $14.96.

