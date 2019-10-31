Forever 21 Is Closing More Than 100 Stores Across the U.S. See the Full List Here

Your local Forever 21 could be shutting down as early as this December.
The retailer for affordable clothing and accessories announced in court records earlier this week that it’s closing 111 stores across the U.S., according to USA Today. This comes about a month after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, having faced a number of financial challenges in recent years.
In the initial court documents back in September, Forever 21 said it would be shutting down around 178 locations, dependent on each landlord and whether they work with the company on leasing terms. Now the individual verdicts are in. About 50 locations named in the initial filing are no longer on the shut down list and a number of others have been added, for a final count of 111 locations.
The Chapter 11 announcement came as no shock. Forever 21 has been struggling with its mostly brick-and-mortar presence due to online shopping’s growing popularity. And whispers of those troubles only grew louder as other strong retailers like Toys R Us and Sears announced closings in recent years.
For Forever 21 fans, this doesn’t mark the end of the company. Rather, Chapter 11 bankruptcies are generally filed as a plan to tackle debt by way of reorganizing. So Forever 21 isn’t going away, as much as it’s trying to lessen its footprint in order to ensure that its problems are more manageable.
For now, that means removing most of its Europe and Asia presence and over a hundred U.S. stores, all of which are outlined below.
Alabama
Eastern Shore Centre: 30500 AL-181, Spanish Fort, AL, 36527
Outlet Shops of Grand River: 6200 Grand River Blvd., Leeds, AL, 35094
Arizona
Arrowhead Towne Center: 7650 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ, 85308
California
Anaheim Plaza: 500 N. Euclid St., Anaheim, CA, 92801
Chico Mall; 1960 East 20th St., Chico, CA, 95928
Del Monte Shopping Center: 1500 Del Monte, Monterey, CA, 93940
Fashion Island: 1101 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA, 92660
Hillsdale Shopping Center: 396 Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo, CA, 94403
Mission Valley: 1640 Camino Del Rio, San Diego, CA, 92108
Montclair Plaza: 5060 Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair, CA, 91763
North County Shopping Center: 200 E Via Rancho Parkway, Escondido, CA, 92025
Northgate Mall: 5800 Northgate Mall, San Rafael, CA, 94903
Northridge Mall: 400 Northridge Drive, Salinas, CA, 93906
Oakridge Mall: 925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA, 95123
Pacific View Ventura Mall: 3301 – 1 E Main St., Ventura, CA, 93003
Pasadena: 35 N. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena, CA, 91103
Puente Hills Mall: 1600 S. Azusa Ave., City of Industry, CA, 91748
Santa Anita: 400 South Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA, 91007
Sherman Oaks Fashion Square: 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91423
Solano: 1451 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield, CA, 94533
South Bay Galleria: 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA, 90278
Stockton Street: 2 Stockton St., San Francisco, CA 94102
The Plant (F21 RED): 7888-2 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys, CA, 91402
The River at Rancho Mirage: 71800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage, CA, 92270
The Shops at Mission Viejo: 555 The Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, CA, 92691
The Shops at Tanforan: 1150 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA, 94066
Tustin Marketplace (F21 RED): 2856 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA, 92782
University Town Center: 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA
Valencia Town Center: 24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355
Vintage Faire Mall: 3401 Dale Road, Modesto, CA, 95356
Westfield Topanga Plaza: 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park, CA, 91303
Westville Galleria at Roseville: 1173 Galleria Blvd., Roseville, CA, 95678
Colorado
Denver Pavilions: 500 16th St, Denver, CO, 80202
Orchard Town Center: 14694 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO, 80023
Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall: 1201 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT, 06460
Danbury Fair Mall: 7 Backus Ave., Danbury, CT, 06810
Meriden Square Mall: 470 Lewis Ave., Meriden, CT, 06450
Washington, D.C.
Shops at Georgetown Park: 3222 M St., NW, Washington, DC, 20007
Woodies Building: 1025 F St. NW, Washington, DC, 20004
Florida
The Shops at Wiregrass: 28210 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL, 33543
Hawaii
Kaahumanu Center: 275 W. Kaahumanu Ave., #1034, Kahului, HI, 96732
Royal Hawaiian: 2301 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, HI, 96815
Iowa
Outlets of Des Moines: 801 Bass Pro Drive NW, Altoona, IA, 50009
Illinois
Chicago Premium Outlets: 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd, Aurora, IL, 60502
Kildeer Village Square (F21 RED): 20393 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, IL, 60074
Lincoln Park: 865 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL, 60642
Loop Chicago: 10 South State St., Chicago, IL, 60603
Westfield Old Orchard: 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, IL, 60077
Indiana
Clay Terrace (F21 RED): 14550 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel, IN, 46032
Shops at Perry Crossing (F21 RED): 2539 Perry Crossing Way, Plainfield, IN, 46168
Louisiana
Juban Crossing (F21 RED): 27853 Juban Road, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
Lake Charles (F21 RED): 3401 Derek Drive, Lake Charles, LA, 70607
Mall of Acadiana: 5725 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA, 70503
Maryland
Ellsworth Place (F21 RED): 8661 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD, 20910
Lakeforest Mall: 701 Russell Ave Suite F217 Gaithersburg, MD, 20877
Montgomery Mall: 7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda, MD, 20817
Towson Town Center: 825 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson, MD, 21204
Wheaton Mall: 11160 Veirs Mills Road, Silver Spring, MD, 20902
Massachusetts
Dartmouth Mall: 109 N Dartmouth Mall, Dartmouth, MA, 02747
Newbury Street: 343 Newbury St., Boston, MA, 02115
South Bay Center (F21 RED): 21-39 District Ave., Boston, MA, 02125
Washington Street: 459 Washington St., Boston, MA, 02108
Michigan
Genesee Valley: 3341 S Linden Road, Flint, MI, 48507
Lakeside Mall: 14000 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI, 48313
Tanger Grand Rapids: 350 84th St. SW, Byron Center, MI, 49315
Mississippi
Crossroads Center (F21 RED): 15140 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport, MS, 39503
North Carolina
Asheville Outlets: 800 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC, 28806
New Jersey
Hanover Commons (F21 RED): 200-240 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ, 07936
Short Hills Mall: 1200 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, NJ, 07078
New York
490 Fulton St (F21 RED): 490 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY, 11201
Oakdale Mall (F21 RED): 601-635 Harry L Drive, Johnson City, NY, 13790
Sangertown Square: 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, NY, 13413
Seventh Ave-Penn Station: 435 7th Avenue, New York, NY, 10119
Sunrise Mall: 1107 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa, NY, 11758
The Mall at Greece Ridge (F21 RED): 208 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester, NY, 14626
White Plains Galleria: 100 Main St., White Plains, NY, 10601
Woodbury Centre (F21 RED): 37 Centre Drive, Central Valley, NY, 10917
World Trade Center: 185 Greenwich St., New York, NY, 10007
Ohio
Eastwood Mall: 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles, OH, 44446
Kenwood Center: 7875 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45236
Liberty Center: 7530 Bales St., Liberty Township, OH, 45069
Tanger Jeffersonville: 8000 Factory Shops Blvd., Jeffersonville, OH, 43128
The Shops at Fallen Timbers: 3100 Main St., Maumee, OH, 43537
Pennsylvania
Chestnut Street: 1708 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA, 19103
Plymouth Meeting: 500 W. Germantown Pike, Philadelphia, PA, 19462
South Carolina
Magnolia Mall: 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Florence, SC, 29501
Tennessee
Avenue at Murfreesboro: 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN, 37129
Hamilton Place: 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga, TN, 37421
Texas
Central Texas Marketplace (F21 RED): 2408 W Loop 340, Waco, TX, 76711
Glade Parks (F21 RED): 1210 Chisholm Trail, Euless, TX, 76039
Greenstreet: 1201 Main St., Space #101& 201 of Block 272, Houston, TX, 77002
Mall de las Aguilas (F21 RED): 455 Farm-to-Market Road 375, Eagle Pass, TX, 78852
Stonebriar Centre: 2601 Preston Road, Frisco, TX, 75034
Village at Cumberland Park (F21 RED): 8934 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX, 75703
Willow Bend: 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, TX, 75093
Utah
South Towne Center: 10450 South State St., Sandy, UT, 84070
Tanger Park City: 6699 N. Landmark Drive, Park City, UT, 84098
Virginia
Fair Oaks Mall: 11750 Fair Oaks, Fairfax, VA, 22033
MacArthur Center: 300 Monticello Ave., Norfolk, VA, 23510
Manassas Mall: 8300 Suoleu Road, Manassas, VA, 20109
Regency Square: 1404 N. Parham Road, Richmond, VA, 23229
Washington
601 Pine Street: 601 Pine St., Seattle, WA, 98101
Bellevue Square: 248 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA, 98004
Outlet Collection of Seattle: 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA, 98001
Southcenter Mall: 836 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, WA, 98188
Southcenter Mall: 467 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, WA, 91811
Trails at Silverdale (F21 RED): 11467 Pacific Crest Place NW, Silverdale, WA, 98383
Wisconsin
Bayshore Town Center: 5766 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI, 53217
Mayfair Mall: 2500 Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa, WI, 53226
West Virginia
Morgantown Mall: 9311 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV, 26505
Huntington Mall (F21 RED): 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV, 25504