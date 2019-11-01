National Sandwich Day Is Coming This Weekend. Here's Where to Score Free Sandwiches and Other Deals

We hope you’re hungry this Sunday — because it’s National Sandwich Day!

National Sandwich Day is always celebrated on November 3. It’s one of hundreds of made-up holidays created to honor different foods. And, frankly, we just can’t resist joining the celebration, what with the prospect of buy one, get one free sandwiches and other National Sandwich Day deals offered by the likes of Jimmy John’s, Quiznos, and Firehouse Subs.

In addition to sandwich deals, Sunday, November 3, also marks the momentous return of Popeyes chicken sandwich — the runaway fast food hit of the summer. So this year’s National Sandwich Day celebrations will be extra festive. Here are all the sandwich deals to have on your radar:

Capriotti’s has a buy one, get one free sandwich deal on Sunday, November 3: Place your order through the CAPAddicts App, and you’ll get a free small sandwich with the purchase of a small sandwich.

Erbert and Gerbert’s, a Wisconsin-based sandwich shop chain with nearly 100 locations in 16 states, has a buy one, get one free sandwich deal for National Sandwich Day. Download the Erbert and Gerbet’s rewards app, and you’ll get an offer good for two sandwiches for the price of one on Sunday, November 3.

Use this coupon to take advantage of the National Sandwich Day deal from Firehouse Subs, offering a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink — on Sunday, November 3, only.

If you’re a member of the Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards program, you’ll earn a free surprise sandwich when you buy an “Original” or “Favorite” sandwich at Jimmy John’s on Sunday, November 3.

This Sunday at Penn Station East Coast Subs locations, you’ll get a free 8-inch sub with the purchase of an 8-inch sub, in honor of National Sandwich Day.

On National Sandwich Day, Quiznos customers can get 8-inch subs for just $6 each.