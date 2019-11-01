Costco's Black Friday Ad Has Plenty of Deals Launching Well Before Thanksgiving

Costco’s Black Friday ad is now live, featuring deals on almost everything you could possibly think of — including big sales happening weeks before Black Friday is actually here.

From Black Friday staples like laptop and TV deals, to discounts on diamond jewelry and luxury home goods, sales will be popping up online and in-store starting on November 7 and stretching through December 2, according to CostcoInsider.com.

The Black Friday ad from Costco is set up in three different color-coded sections to help customers figure out when and where to purchase everything on their list. While some gadgets like the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch are being set aside specifically for the short-lived Black Friday event starting on Thursday, November 28 (online) and Black Friday, November 29 (in-store), many items are on sale for weeks at two different periods of time: November 7 through the 21, and November 22 through December 2.

If you plan on getting your holiday shopping done through Costco, be sure to pay attention to the fine print, as some items have limits on how many you can purchase or may only be available in-store or online.

What are Costco’s store hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday? Well, Costco’s Black Friday deals go live online on Thanksgiving, but warehouse stores will be closed for the holiday and reopen at 9 a.m. the following day for Black Friday.

Take a look at some of the hottest deals we found below:

$300 off the Apple iMac 21.5” with 4K Retina Display on sale November 7 to 21

$50 off Cuisinart 13-Cup Food Processor and Dicing Kit on sale November 7 to 21

$50 off Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch on sale November 22 to December 2

$700 off LG 24 cu ft Wi-Fi Enabled French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator with CoolGuard on sale November 28 online only

$130 off Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean+ Cordfree Stick Vacuum on sale November 29 through December 2

$199.99 Vizio 40″ Class – V-Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV on sale November 28 through December 2