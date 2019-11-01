Kohl’s Black Friday Ad Just Came Out and It's Loaded With Doorbusters and Deals

Now that the Halloween costumes have been put away, the Christmas shopping season is officially here. And while Thanksgiving fans might have some objections that we’re all collectively skipping right to the mistletoe and other winter holidays, the year’s first Black Friday ad has officially been released — from Kohl’s.

Just like last year, Kohl’s beat everyone else to the punch in announcing its Black Friday deals, USA Today reported. In a 64-page advertisement posted to kohls.com, the Wisconsin-based retailer “unlocked” a wide variety of discounts, some of which are applicable right now and only for this weekend, including deals on Samsonite luggage and a Ninja Foodi pressure cooker.

Kohl’s stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day this year, the same as 2018. However, many Kohl’s “Black Friday” deals go on sale as early as Monday, November 25, or there are also big discounts right now.

For example, a Samsonite Lite Lift spinner carryon that’s listed at $339.99 is on sale now for $99.99, and it’s further discounted to $79.99 with the promotional code AUTUMN20.

Courtesy of Kohl's

A Ninja Foodi pressure cooker, normally listed at $279.99, is on sale at Kohl’s for $179.99 right now.

Courtesy of Kohl's

As part of its Black Friday seasonal promotion, Kohl’s is pumping up the value of its Kohl’s Cash, which can be redeemed in stores. Shoppers will get $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on November 1, which is up from the normal $10, and that Kohl’s Cash can be redeemed from November 2 to November 14. Kohl’s Cash earned shopping during Thanksgiving week can be redeemed at stores from November 30 to December 9.

If you can wait until Thanksgiving week, you’ll find Kohl’s doorbusters like the Fitbit Versa Lite for $99.99 (normally $159.99), a Nintendo Switch bundle for $30 off (plus $90 in Kohl’s Cash), an Xbox One S “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” bundle for $100 off, and a Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $14.99 (normally $34.99).

Courtesy of Kohl's

Of course, Kohl’s is hardly the only retailer for whom it’s beginning to feel a lot like Black Friday. As we’ve previously reported, we expect stores to offering many of their biggest deals of the year on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Here’s what you can expect.

Walmart has already started with the sales with its pre-Black Friday, online “Early Deals Drop.” At the moment, you can get the Fluxx FX3 Electric Hoverboard for $99 instead of $198, the 6th generation 128GB Apple iPad for $299, down from $430, and the Sceptre 43-Inch Class FHD LED TV for $140 instead of $348.

Amazon has not yet announced its Black Friday deals. But based on years past, we’re guessing that you should keep an eye on the Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Cubes and Echo Dots.

Target has also not announced its deals yet, but we feel pretty comfortable betting that, like last year, there will be deep discounts on the Instant Pot DUO60, the KitchenAid five-quart stand mixer and the FitBit Versa smartwatch, among other items.

