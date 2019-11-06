Amazon Prime Is $40 Cheaper During a Veterans Day Sale

Amazon has an awesome Veterans Day deal on Prime memberships right now: Subscriptions are available at a $40 discount for veterans and current members of the armed services.

From November 6 to 11, with proof of military service you can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership at a cost of $79 per year, which is $40 off the usual $119 annual subscription price. Amazon says that the Veterans Day Prime deal is available to new and existing Prime members. In other words, if you’re already a Prime member, you can re-up your subscription at a $40 discount for the upcoming year.

Amazon Prime, for the uninitiated, is a subscription service that includes perks like two-day (or faster) free shipping on most Amazon purchases, as well as unlimited streaming of music and Amazon Prime Video content. Amazon recently introduced free grocery delivery from AmazonFresh as a new benefit for Prime members.

Interestingly, the Veterans Day Amazon Prime membership deal is available at the original Prime price point: $79. Amazon raised the price of Prime from $79 to $99 annually in 2014, and then hiked Prime membership fees to $119 annually in 2018.

You can also pay for Amazon Prime by the month, and though the costs add up to a higher total than the annual fee over 12 months, a monthly Prime subscription can save you money overall if you only maintain your membership and use the service for part of the year.

Amazon’s Veterans Day sale only applies to annual Prime memberships; there’s no discount on by-the-month plans. Here’s where veterans and active-duty military can sign up for a discounted Amazon Prime membership, now through November 11, 2019.

