70+ Restaurants Where Veterans Eat for Free on Veterans Day This Year

Dear members of the armed services, past and present: We thank you for your service, and we hope you are hungry.

Like, really hungry. This Veterans Day, like so many Veterans Day holidays before it, veterans eat for free at dozens and dozens of restaurants all over the country. Simply show proof that you’re a veteran or a current service member on Monday, November 11, and you’ll have access to free donuts, burgers, breakfast, pizza, wings, salads, cake, frozen yogurt, and more from major restaurant chains like Applebee’s, Chili’s, Cracker Barrel, Dunkin’, Hooters, IHOP, and Red Lobster.

Here are all the places where active military and veterans can eat for free on Veterans Day, plus some extra Veterans Day restaurant deals with hefty discounts. And while this list is already pretty enormous, we’ll add to it as we find out about even more restaurants with free meals and other special Veterans Day deals for guests with military ID.

At Andy’s Frozen Custard, you’ll get a free regular size one-topping sundae on Veterans Day with military ID.

On Veterans Day 2019, you’ll get a free Patriotic French Toast Combo and free coffee with proof of military service at Another Broken Egg locations.

Veterans and active military get a free meal at Applebee’s on Veterans Day. Show military ID and you’ll get a choice of seven different free entrées at Applebee’s, including the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Crunch Shrimp, and Oriental Chicken Salad.

Show military ID at Back Yard Burgers on Veterans Day and you’ll get a Classic Burger for free.

On Veterans Day, Bakers Square customers with military ID get a free meal.

Active military and veterans eat free at Bandana’s BBQ restaurants (up to a $10 value) on Veterans Day 2019.

Active military and veterans eat free at Bob Evans on Monday, November 11, for Veterans Day. Customers with military ID get a choice of free entrées, including the Country Biscuit Breakfast, brioche French toast, or the soup & salad combo.

All customers with military ID can get a free bagel with cream cheese for themselves and their spouses on Veterans Day at Bruegger’s.

Customers with proper military ID get get a free burrito at Bubbakoo’s on Veterans Day 109.

The Veterans Day deal at California Pizza Kitchen features a free meal for all guests with proof of military service. Qualifying customers get a free order of pizza, pasta, or salad, and a beverage.

With proper military ID, you’ll eat for free on Veterans Day at Chili’s. Customers with proof of active-duty military or veteran status get a choice of free entrées, including margarita grilled chicken and the Just Bacon Burger, on Monday, November 11.

Show military ID at Chipotle on Veterans Day and you’ll get a free entree with the purchase of an entree (burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos).

On Veterans Day at Cici’s, you’ll get a free buffet with proof of military service.

Veterans and active military with ID can get a free sandwich, two sides, and a regular beverage at City Barbeque locations on Veterans Day 2019.

At the Ohio chain Condado Tacos, you’ll get two free tacos on Veterans Day with military ID.

Cotton Patch Café restaurants have a Veterans Day deal offering chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken for free to veterans and active military personnel.

It’s tradition every year for Cracker Barrel to host a Veterans Day deal that gives a free slice of double chocolate Coca-Cola cake to all customers with military ID.

Cumberland Farms convenience stores are giving free coffee to veterans and active-duty military on Monday, November 11.

On Monday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free donut at Dunkin’ in honor of Veterans Day, no purchase required.

The Veterans Day freebie at Famous Dave’s offers a 2 Meat Lunch Combo, which includes a side and a corn bread muffin, for free to veterans and active military on Monday, November 11. Dine-in only, ID required.

The Veterans Day 2019 deal at Farmer Boys locations features a free Big Cheese burger for all guests who show proof of active military service or status as a veteran.

Veterans and active-duty military can select a free entrée (value up to $12) on Veterans Day at 54th Street Grill locations.

From November 8 to 11, veterans get 50% off their meal at Fogo de Chao, and up to three other guests at the table get 10% off.

Active military and veterans eat free at Friendly’s on Veterans Day 2019. With military ID, you’ll get a choice of free meals, including the Big-Two-Do Breakfast and the All-American Burger, along with free drinks.

The Friendly Toast, a Boston-area restaurant chain, is giving guests with military ID a choice of free entrée, during breakfast, lunch, or dinner, on Veterans Day 2019.

Veterans Day 2019 is being celebrated as Military Appreciation Night at Golden Corral. All veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Show military ID on Veterans Day at Gold Star Chili locations, and you’ll get a free 3-Way menu item and a free drink.

With proof of military service, you’ll get a free hamburger, regular fries, and small drink on Veterans Day at Hamburger Stand locations.

The Veterans Day deal at Hooters gives all veterans and active military with ID a free meal on November 11. The Veterans Day freebies include options like the Hooters Burger and a 10-piece order of wings.

For Veterans Day 2019, Houlihan’s guests with military ID get a free meal from a special menu that includes options like fish and chips and a veggie burger.

From November 8 to 11, Huddle House restaurants are giving a free order of sweet cakes to all customers with military ID, in honor of Veterans Day.

You’ll eat for free on Veterans Day with proof of military service at Hurricane Grill & Wings restaurants. Show ID and you’ll get a choice of free entrées, including 10 boneless wings, chicken Caesar salad, chicken BLT tacos, or half-pound steakburger.

From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, Hy-Vee customers with military ID can enjoy a free breakfast.

On Veterans Day 2019, IHOP restaurants are giving all veterans and current members of the armed services free pancakes — specifically, a red, white, and blue pancake combo — and the freebie is available anytime from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Georgia-based restaurant chain J. Christopher’s is giving free meals on Veterans Day to all customers with military ID.

Show military ID at Jet’s Pizza locations on Veterans Day, and pizzas are 50% off the regular menu prices.

Kings Family Restaurant, a chain based in western Pennsylvania, has a Veterans Day deal giving a choice of free meals to guests with military ID. The options include the Double Down Breakfast and the Kings Meatloaf Dinner.

Current and former military with ID can get a free donut and free small coffee at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts locations on Veterans Day.

You’ll get a free donut and free 12-ounce coffee if you show military ID at LaMar’s Donuts on Veterans Day.

With military ID, you’ll get free lunch on Veterans Day at Little Caesars — a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 11, veterans and active military with ID get a free Logan’s Roadhouse Meal in honor of Veterans Day.

Lucille’s customers with military ID get 20% off all month in November, and they receive free dessert when dining at Lucille’s on November 11 for Veterans Day.

Show military ID at Luna Grill on Veterans Day and you’ll get a free signature plate, wrap, or salad.

The Veterans Day deal at McCormick and Schmick’s is actually available a day ahead of the holiday: On Sunday, November 10, veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses can enjoy a free entrée from a special menu.

McGrath’s, a regional seafood chain based in Oregon, is offering free meals to veterans and other guests with military ID on Monday, November 11.

Show valid military ID at Menchie’s on Veterans Day and you’ll get your first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free.

Customers with military ID can get a free sandwich and cake at Mission BBQ locations on Monday, November 11.

All 99 Restaurants locations in New England and upstate New York are giving customers with military ID a free entrée from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, November 11.

On Veterans Day 2019, O’Charley’s customers with military ID get a free meal.

Old Country Buffet and its sibling restaurant chains (HomeTown Buffet, Ryans, and Furrs) all provide a free buffet to veterans and active military on Monday, November 11. The deal is available all day on Veterans Day, and it comes with a free beverage.

Download the Pilot Flying J app and show your military ID at a Pilot Flying J travel center for a free breakfast sandwich or breakfast pizza, plus a free coffee, from November 8 to November 11.

You’ll get a free meal on Veterans Day with proof of military service at Pluckers. All active-duty military and veterans with proper ID get a choice of free entrée, side, and nonalcoholic beverage — a value estimated at up to $15.

Veterans Day deals at Quaker Steak vary by location, but all veterans and active-duty military with ID can eat for free or get a discounted meal on Veterans Day.

You’ll get a free appetizer or free dessert at Red Lobster when you show military ID and dine in on Monday, November 11.

Show proof of status as a veteran or current member of the armed services, and you’ll get a free Tavern Double burger and endless steak fries at Red Robin on Veterans Day.

Active military and veterans eat for free from a special menu at Rock Bottom restaurants on Veterans Day. The Veterans Day freebies include chicken fried chicken, fish & chips, and the bacon cheddar burger.

At Romano’s Macaroni Grill on Veterans Day 2019, customers with military ID are being appreciated by way of free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti.

With military ID, you’ll get a free entrée on Veterans Day 2019 at SAJJ Mediterranean restaurants.

Show military ID at Sagebrush Steakhouse locations on Monday, November 11, and you’ll get a free meal from a select Veterans Day menu.

Veterans and active military personnel get a free sandwich combo from November 11 to November 13 at Shane’s Rib Shack locations.

Show military ID on Veterans Day 2019 at Sheetz, and you’ll get a free 6-inch turkey sub with a free regular-size fountain drink. Veterans and active-duty military can get a free car wash on Veterans Day at Sheetz locations too.

From opening until 11 a.m. on Veterans Day at Shoney’s, customers with military ID get a free breakfast from the food bar.

On November 11, Smashburger customers with military ID can get a free double burger with any purchase.

Show military ID on Monday, November 11, at TCBY, and you’ll get your first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free.

Veterans and active military with ID get 50% off regular dining prices at Texas de Brazil restaurants from Veterans Day (Monday, November 11) through Wednesday, November 13.

Show valid military ID at Tijuana Flats on Monday, November 11, and you’ll get 50% off an adult entrée.

Tuscan Kitchen, which has four locations in southern New Hampshire and the Boston area, is opening up its restaurants only to veterans, active-duty-military, and one guest each from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 11 to serve them all free lunch.

Active military and veterans with ID get a free slice of cheese pizza on Veterans Day at any Villa Italian Kitchen location.

Show this coupon (and proof of military service) at White Castle on Veterans Day, and you’ll get a free combo meal.

On Veterans Day 2019, Wienerschnitzel customers with proof of military service can get a chili dog, small fries, and small drink for free.

Active-duty military and veterans eat for free at WingHouse on Monday, November 11. Guests with proof of military service can select one free menu item from a list that includes boneless wings and the All American Burger.