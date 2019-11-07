All the Best Black Friday Deals From Major Retailers This Year

Black Friday 2019 is still a few weeks away, and we’re expecting the deals to be every bit as good as last year’s Black Friday.

But you can also shop major deals now. Big retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Macy’s, Costco, and Best Buy are already gearing up for the holidays and offering lots of pre-Black Friday deals and limited-time sales ahead of the holidays.

In fact, the pre-Black Friday buildup has gotten so intense that it can almost seem to obscure the actual day… never mind that other little holiday in there — you know, Thanksgiving? In fact, I do this for a living and I just scratched my head and thought, wait, when is Black Friday this year? (It’s Friday, November 29 — I just checked.)

Luckily, you don’t have to comb through wall-to-wall Black Friday sale coverage all over the internet. If you’re looking for the best deals on Black Friday 2019, you’ve landed on the right page. (Bookmark it! We’ll be here all season long with updates and new deals, since some Black Friday ads weren’t live yet as of the initial writing.)

In addition to rounding up the best online Black Friday deals, we’re also highlighting can’t-miss in-store doorbusters — and stay tuned for our breaking coverage on the best Cyber Monday deals.

Are you curious to find out what are the best Black Friday deals? We won’t keep you in suspense any longer: The best black Friday deals are broken down by retailer below, and we’ll be updating this story as we get more information. We also have individual guides to Black Friday 2019 at Walmart, Target and Amazon you can check out.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

For Black Friday, Amazon is likely to follow a similar playbook to last year’s multi-day retail extravaganza, which we’ve laid out in detail here. In the meantime, the ecommerce giant has launched a best buys “HoliDeals” landing page where you can snag pre-Black Friday sales and flash daily deals. Here are some of the best deals we spotted:

Echo Dot, 3rd Generation: $29.99, regular price $49.99

Courtesy of Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 32G Tablet: $89.99, regular price $129.99

Courtesy of Amazon

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $299, regular price $499

Courtesy of Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 and Smart Plug Bundle: $199.95, $221.94 if bought separately

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Best Buy Black Friday Deals

When it comes to who has the best Black Friday TV deals, Best Buy is usually a solid bet, and although the retailer hasn’t posted its Black Friday deals yet, we’ll be looking for great prices on all kinds of electronics, laptops, phones and tablets.

Best Kohl’s Black Friday Deals

The Kohl’s Black Friday ad has been released, and you can shop Kohl’s pre-Black Friday sales online starting November 22, a full week early, and Black Friday deals starting on Thanksgiving Day. In addition to the deals below, Kohl’s will also have amazing bundle deals on video game consoles like the PlayStation 4 Slim, Xbox One S and Xbox One X, along with $6.99 small appliances and doorbusters in fashion, jewelry, home goods and more.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $49.99, regular price $89.99

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation: $22, regular price $49.99

Google Nest Mini: $29.99, regular price $49.99

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $139.99, regular price $199.99

Shark Navigator DLX Upright Vacuum: $84.99 with 15% off coupon, regular price $219.99

iRobot Roomba 677 WiFi-Enabled Robot Vacuum: $234.99 with 15% off coupon, regular price $399.99

Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Nova: $67.99 with 15% off coupon, regular price $129.99

KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Stand Mixer: $279.99, regular price $379.99

Best Macy’s Black Friday Deals

Macy’s kicks off its Black Friday deals on November 27 in-store and online. We’ll update back here when we have details about its best Black Friday scores.

Best Target Black Friday Deals

Target has already dropped a sneak peek of its Black Friday deals — and it’s running great pre-Black Friday deals starting November 8. Target will be open from 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening until 1 a.m. Doors reopen at 7 a.m. for Black Friday.

Samsung 65” UHD HDR Smart 4K TV: $479.99, regular price $829.99 (on sale now for $549.99)

LG 55" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV: $329.99, regular price $479.99

Samsung 170-Watt Soundbar: $129.99, regular price $169.99 (on sale now for $149.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote: $19.99, regular price $39.99

Google Home Mini: $19, regular price $49 (on sale now for $39)

Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Nova: $64.95, regular price $99.95 (on sale now for $75.99 with coupon code SAVE20)

HP 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook: $99.99, regular price $199.99

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Bundle: $349.99 with $40 Target gift card, regular price $499.99

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light stick Vacuum: $84.99, regular price $199.99

Shark ION R76 WiFi-Connected Robot Vacuum: $179.99, regular price $299.99

iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Deals

Target also is offering $200 gift cards with activation of a new iPhone Xs, Xs Max, 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max and $400 gift cards with activation of a new Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or Note10+

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals

Walmart is still keeping mum on its Black Friday plans, but the good news is the Walmart Black Friday 2019 landing page steers you to a bunch of great deals you can score now. Check out our Walmart guide here to shop the best ones.

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.