Cash Back Day Is a New Holiday That'll Save You 20% at Dozens of Retailers. And It's Today!

This season, retailers aren’t just going to help you save money — they’re going to help you make it back.

You’ve heard of Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, right? Well, today marks the first-ever celebration of a new made-up shopping “holiday,” Cash Back Day, courtesy of savings website RetailMeNot.

What Is Cash Back Day?

Cash Back Day is just what it sounds like — a special day when you can be rewarded with cash back for shopping online. There are some hoops you must jump through to get your cash back, though, of course.

For 24 hours ending at midnight tonight, online shoppers can choose from a selection of cash back offers for hundreds of popular stores including Amazon (6-12%), Home Depot (20%), UnderArmour (20%), Adidas (20%), Macy’s (20%), Kay Jewelers (16%), Sears (20%), Staples (8%), Best Buy (up to 10%), Tarte (20%), and more.

This year, and each year moving forward, Cash Back Day will take place on the first Thursday of November, according to the company. All customers have to do to take advantage is create a RetailMeNot account — a small price to pay, considering it’s free to sign up and the coupons can score you 20% cash back.

Once the customer makes their account and identifies a coupon they want, they can click on it to be navigated to the retailer’s website and go about their shopping experience as usual. The cash back rewards will then be placed into the customer’s RetailMeNot Wallet and can be redeemed through Venmo, PayPal, or by way of a “bonus-value gift card” to any retailer.

The caveat here is that it takes about 45 days from the day of purchase for the reward to be approved and become redeemable. This year, that falls on Sunday, December 22 — the latest the 45-day mark will be, since the first day of November 2019 landed on a Friday.