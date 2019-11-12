Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Full of Great Holiday Gifts. Here Are the 10 Best Ideas Under $50
It’s that time of year again — the Queen of Media, Oprah Winfrey, has just anointed an eclectic grab bag of products as her Favorite Things for the 2019 holiday season.

As usual, there are some stunners on this list of 79 items, with price points to match — there’s a $1,600 exercise bike, for instance. But there are plenty of lower-priced goodies, as well, for kids and pets, for gift-giving or just to treat yourself.

So if you’re looking for great holiday gift ideas, you’re in luck. Here are our 10 favorite Oprah Favorite Things under $50 — and most are available with Prime free shipping on Amazon.

If you see one of Oprah’s Favorite Things that you like, it may be wise snap it up sooner than later. As you might recall from last year, many of these items, especially those that are made by small companies, sell out fast.
 

Truff White Truffle Hot Sauce, 6 Oz.: $34.99

Oprah calls this luxurious, limited-edition condiment “sublime.” This is definitely one that will sell out, trust us. Grab ones for all your foodie friends right away.

Spot the Dog Reflective Bandana: $28.99

Keep tabs on your best friend with these bright bandanas (Oprah calls them “can’t miss”) with a durable Velcro closure.

Intelex Warmies Slippers: $19.99

These slippers are microwavable, so you can achieve the ultimate in winter chill-chasing. Oprah promises, “You’ll have warm, happy feet for up to an hour!”

Louis Sherry Nutcracker Tin with Sea Salt Caramel Truffles: $39.99

All of the noms. This quaint Nutcracker tin full of high-end candy is a perfect hostess gift or a great holiday present for a teacher, boss or acquaintance. Oprah says the tin is “gorgeous,” and who are we to argue with her taste?

Peepers Limelight Blue Light Filtering Glasses: $25

Oprah has praised these blue light-filtering glasses before, “but I still can’t resist Peepers’ sophisticated new reader frames,” she says. Give your bedtime e-reading a shot of sophistication with one of five color schemes.

Evolg Extra-Long Zig-Zag Knit Touchscreen Gloves: $44

Texting — now without frozen fingers. With these one-size-fits-all gloves, Oprah promises, “You’ll be able to operate the touch screen on your phone or other device without getting frostbite.” (The gloves’ shorter cousins are here.)

@Jewelchic Rainbow Stainless Steel 17 Oz. Water Bottle: $19.99

You don’t need to be a VSCO girl to appreciate that a portion of the profits from these water bottles go to an educational charity for girls in Zimbabwe, whose founder has been featured on Oprah’s show twice. (P.S. But if you do know a VSCO girl, get her these reusable straws from Oprah’s list, too.)

Skeem Design Glass Fireplace Match Cloche Bottle: $48

This gorgeous hand-blown container comes in what Oprah calls four “handsome” hues, so it will look great on any mantel.

Creative Co-Op 7” Stoneware Brie-Baking Dishes, Set of 2: $41.75

Baked brie is about the easiest fancypants appetizer you can make. Serve to a hungry holiday crowd or just savor it yourself (it’s OK! Oprah says so!).

Pink Picasso Adult Paint-by-Numbers Kit: $42

Elevate the adult coloring-book craze with these absorbing floral watercolor kits. “The new calm-inducing craze is paint-by-numbers,” Oprah says.

