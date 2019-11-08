Sears Is Closing Nearly 100 More Stores Right After Black Friday. Here's the Full List

Just a few weeks before Black Friday, often thought of as the “Super Bowl of shopping,” Sears is demonstrating that it’s perhaps the saddest and most prominent victim of the so-called retail apocalypse. Sears and Kmart, which are both owned by Transform Holdco, are set to close 96 total stores by February 2020, according to a press release from the parent company.
At the beginning of the year, Sears and Kmart announced it would shut down 80 stores. After the newly announced 96 store closures are complete, only 182 Sears and Kmart stores will be left in the United States. As recently as five years ago, there were about 2,000 Sears and Kmart stores. Even other struggling department store brands seem to be in much better shape than Sears: J.C. Penney, for example, has over 800 stores still open.
Liquidation sales at Sears and Kmart stores will begin on Dec. 2, just after Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales, so consider holiday shopping there.
Sears narrowly escaped complete shut-down after filing for bankruptcy in fall 2018. Since then, more than 250 stores have closed their doors. In the past 15 years Sears and Kmart have closed more than 3,500 stores and cut about 250,000 jobs, according to USA Today.
The company says that it received $250 million from its owners and a third-party investor to try and revamp business along with closing down a third of its department stores. But, as foot-traffic shopping continues to decline, the likelihood the brand makes it out alive is slim to none. Here’s the lastest list of Kmart and Sears store closures:
Sears Stores Closing
Arkansas
North Little Rock: 3930 McCain Blvd.
Arizona
Prescott: 3400 Gateway Blvd.
California
Buena Park: 8150 La Palma Ave.
Chula Vista: 565 Broadway
Fresno: 3636 N Blackstone Ave.
Los Angeles: 3755 Santa Rosalia Drive
Montclair: 5080 Montclair Plz Lane
Moreno Valley: 22550 Town Circle
N Hollywood: 12121 Victory Blvd.
Palm Desert: 72-880 Hwy 111
Riverside: 5261 Arlington Ave.
San Bernadino: 100 Inland Ctr
San Bruno: 1178 El Camino Real
San Jose: 2180 Tully Road
Santa Maria: 200 Town Ctr E
Temecula: 40710 Winchester Road
Tracy: 3350 Naglee Road
Ventura: 3295 E Main St.
Victorville: 14420 Bear Valley Road
Visalia: 3501 S Mooney Blvd.
West Covina: 1209 Plaza Drive
Florida
Fort Myers: 4125 Cleveland Ave.
Hialeah: 1625 W 49th St.
Miami: 20701 SW 112th Ave.
Georgia
Douglasville: 6580 Douglas Blvd.
Illinois
Peoria: 2200 W War Memorial Drive
West Dundee: 5000 Spring Hill Mall
Maryland
Cumberland: 1262 Vocke Road
Massachusetts
Auburn: 385 Southbridge St.
Leominster: 100 Commercial Road
Michigan
Lansing: 3131 E Michigan Ave.
Missouri
Joplin: 101 N Rangeline Road
Nevada
Las Vegas: 4000 Meadow Lane
New Hampshire
Nashua: 310 Daniel Webster Highway
Concord: 270 Loudon Road
New Mexico
Farmington: 4601 E Main St.
New York
Buffalo: S 3701 McKinley Parkway
North Carolina
Greenville: 3600 South Memorial Drive
Pennsylvania
Whitehall: 1259 Whitehall Mall
North Wales: 600 Montgomery Mall
Puerto Rico
FajaRoado: State Road 3
Guayama
Ponce: 7426 Sears Plaza Del Caribe
Texas
San Antonio: 2310 SW Military Drive
Vermont
South Burlington: 155 Dorset St.
Virginia
Richmond: 11500 Midlothian Turnpike
Manassas: 8200 Sudley Road
Fredericksburg: 100 Spotsylvania Mall
Winchester: 1850 Apple Blossom Drive
Washington
Spokane: 14720 E Indiana Ave.
Lacey: 651 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Kmart Stores Closing
Arizona
Lake Havasu City: 1870 McCulloch Blvd.
California
Atascadero: 3980 El Camino Real
Bishop: 1200 N Main St.
Chico: 2155 Pillsbury Road
Concord: 5100 Clayton Road
Hollister: 491 Tres Pinos Road
Petaluma: 261 N Mc Dowell Blvd.
Riverside: 7840 Limonite Ave.
Santa Paula: 895 Faulkner Road
Scotts Valley: 270 Mt Hermon Road
Delaware
Rehoboth Beach: 19563 Coastal Highway
Florida
Bradenton: 7350 Manatee Ave. West
Hollywood: 3800 Oakwood Blvd.
Lantana: 1201 S Dixie Highway
Iowa
Algona: 1501 Hwy 169 N
Charles City: 1405 S Grand
Maryland
Frederick: 1003 W Patrick St.
Hagerstown: 1713 Massey Blvd.
Hyattsville: 6411 Riggs Road
Massachusetts
Acton: 252 Main St.
Billerica: 484 Boston Road
Michigan
Waterford: 5100 Dixie Highway
New Hampshire
Hooksett: 1267 Hooksett Road
Salem: 161 S Broadway
New Jersey
West Orange: 235 Prospect Ave
New York
Bohemia: 5151 Sunrise Highway
Sidney: 171 Delaware Ave.
North Dakota
Bismarck: 2625 State St.
Ohio
Marietta: 502 Pike St.
North Canton: 1447 N Main St.
Tallmadge: 555 South Ave.
Oregon
The Dalles: 2640 West 6th St.
Pennsylvania
Berwick: 1520 W Front St.
Ephrata: 1127 S State St.
Lebanon: 1745 Quentin
Wilkes Barre: 910 Wilkes Barre Twp Blvd.
Williamsport: 1915 E Third St.
Puerto Rico
Arecibo: 1400 Ave. Miramar
Bayamon: Plaza Rio Hondo
FajaRoado: Eastern Shopping Ctr S.R. 3
Juana Diaz: Road #149 And #584 Plaza Juana Diaz
Vega Alta: Centro Gran Caribe Road #2 Plaza Caribe Mall
Wisconsin
Kenosha: 4100 52nd St.
West Virginia
Charleston: 6531 McCorkle Ave. SE
Wyoming
Jackson: 510 US Highway 89