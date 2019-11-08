Sears Is Closing Nearly 100 More Stores Right After Black Friday. Here's the Full List

Just a few weeks before Black Friday, often thought of as the “Super Bowl of shopping,” Sears is demonstrating that it’s perhaps the saddest and most prominent victim of the so-called retail apocalypse. Sears and Kmart, which are both owned by Transform Holdco, are set to close 96 total stores by February 2020, according to a press release from the parent company.

At the beginning of the year, Sears and Kmart announced it would shut down 80 stores. After the newly announced 96 store closures are complete, only 182 Sears and Kmart stores will be left in the United States. As recently as five years ago, there were about 2,000 Sears and Kmart stores. Even other struggling department store brands seem to be in much better shape than Sears: J.C. Penney, for example, has over 800 stores still open.

Liquidation sales at Sears and Kmart stores will begin on Dec. 2, just after Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales, so consider holiday shopping there.

Sears narrowly escaped complete shut-down after filing for bankruptcy in fall 2018. Since then, more than 250 stores have closed their doors. In the past 15 years Sears and Kmart have closed more than 3,500 stores and cut about 250,000 jobs, according to USA Today.

The company says that it received $250 million from its owners and a third-party investor to try and revamp business along with closing down a third of its department stores. But, as foot-traffic shopping continues to decline, the likelihood the brand makes it out alive is slim to none. Here’s the lastest list of Kmart and Sears store closures:

Sears Stores Closing

Arkansas

North Little Rock: 3930 McCain Blvd.

Arizona

Prescott: 3400 Gateway Blvd.

California

Buena Park: 8150 La Palma Ave.

Chula Vista: 565 Broadway

Fresno: 3636 N Blackstone Ave.

Los Angeles: 3755 Santa Rosalia Drive

Montclair: 5080 Montclair Plz Lane

Moreno Valley: 22550 Town Circle

N Hollywood: 12121 Victory Blvd.

Palm Desert: 72-880 Hwy 111

Riverside: 5261 Arlington Ave.

San Bernadino: 100 Inland Ctr

San Bruno: 1178 El Camino Real

San Jose: 2180 Tully Road

Santa Maria: 200 Town Ctr E

Temecula: 40710 Winchester Road

Tracy: 3350 Naglee Road

Ventura: 3295 E Main St.

Victorville: 14420 Bear Valley Road

Visalia: 3501 S Mooney Blvd.

West Covina: 1209 Plaza Drive

Florida

Fort Myers: 4125 Cleveland Ave.

Hialeah: 1625 W 49th St.

Miami: 20701 SW 112th Ave.

Georgia

Douglasville: 6580 Douglas Blvd.

Illinois

Peoria: 2200 W War Memorial Drive

West Dundee: 5000 Spring Hill Mall

Maryland

Cumberland: 1262 Vocke Road

Massachusetts

Auburn: 385 Southbridge St.

Leominster: 100 Commercial Road

Michigan

Lansing: 3131 E Michigan Ave.

Missouri

Joplin: 101 N Rangeline Road

Nevada

Las Vegas: 4000 Meadow Lane

New Hampshire

Nashua: 310 Daniel Webster Highway

Concord: 270 Loudon Road

New Mexico

Farmington: 4601 E Main St.

New York

Buffalo: S 3701 McKinley Parkway

North Carolina

Greenville: 3600 South Memorial Drive

Pennsylvania

Whitehall: 1259 Whitehall Mall

North Wales: 600 Montgomery Mall

Puerto Rico

FajaRoado: State Road 3

Guayama

Ponce: 7426 Sears Plaza Del Caribe

Texas

San Antonio: 2310 SW Military Drive

Vermont

South Burlington: 155 Dorset St.

Virginia

Richmond: 11500 Midlothian Turnpike

Manassas: 8200 Sudley Road

Fredericksburg: 100 Spotsylvania Mall

Winchester: 1850 Apple Blossom Drive

Washington

Spokane: 14720 E Indiana Ave.

Lacey: 651 Sleater Kinney Road SE

Kmart Stores Closing

Arizona

Lake Havasu City: 1870 McCulloch Blvd.

California

Atascadero: 3980 El Camino Real

Bishop: 1200 N Main St.

Chico: 2155 Pillsbury Road

Concord: 5100 Clayton Road

Hollister: 491 Tres Pinos Road

Petaluma: 261 N Mc Dowell Blvd.

Riverside: 7840 Limonite Ave.

Santa Paula: 895 Faulkner Road

Scotts Valley: 270 Mt Hermon Road

Delaware

Rehoboth Beach: 19563 Coastal Highway

Florida

Bradenton: 7350 Manatee Ave. West

Hollywood: 3800 Oakwood Blvd.

Lantana: 1201 S Dixie Highway

Iowa

Algona: 1501 Hwy 169 N

Charles City: 1405 S Grand

Maryland

Frederick: 1003 W Patrick St.

Hagerstown: 1713 Massey Blvd.

Hyattsville: 6411 Riggs Road

Massachusetts

Acton: 252 Main St.

Billerica: 484 Boston Road

Michigan

Waterford: 5100 Dixie Highway

New Hampshire

Hooksett: 1267 Hooksett Road

Salem: 161 S Broadway

New Jersey

West Orange: 235 Prospect Ave

New York

Bohemia: 5151 Sunrise Highway

Sidney: 171 Delaware Ave.

North Dakota

Bismarck: 2625 State St.

Ohio

Marietta: 502 Pike St.

North Canton: 1447 N Main St.

Tallmadge: 555 South Ave.

Oregon

The Dalles: 2640 West 6th St.

Pennsylvania

Berwick: 1520 W Front St.

Ephrata: 1127 S State St.

Lebanon: 1745 Quentin

Wilkes Barre: 910 Wilkes Barre Twp Blvd.

Williamsport: 1915 E Third St.

Puerto Rico

Arecibo: 1400 Ave. Miramar

Bayamon: Plaza Rio Hondo

FajaRoado: Eastern Shopping Ctr S.R. 3

Juana Diaz: Road #149 And #584 Plaza Juana Diaz

Vega Alta: Centro Gran Caribe Road #2 Plaza Caribe Mall

Wisconsin

Kenosha: 4100 52nd St.

West Virginia

Charleston: 6531 McCorkle Ave. SE

Wyoming

Jackson: 510 US Highway 89