Is the Black Friday Nintendo Switch Bundle a Good Deal? Here's What You Need to Know

Even with new video game consoles heading to the market, the Nintendo Switch is still bound to be a hot seller around the holidays. Sure enough, with Black Friday around the corner, Nintendo Switch bundle deals have begun surfacing.

But before you put the Nintendo Switch deal on your list, take note that there’s a catch.

For $299, the same price as a Nintendo Switch by itself, the Black Friday deal bundle includes the console and a download code for the best-selling game "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," which is normally $60. Nintendo says that the Black Friday deal will begin selling at select retailers, like Walmart, GameStop, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, on November 28 (Thanksgiving).

Courtesy of Walmart

The catch, however, is that the system included in the bundle is an older model that has significantly less battery life. The model that’s included in the Black Friday deal has 2.5 to 6.5 hours of charge, according to the fine print in Nintendo’s press release. Meanwhile the newer Nintendo Switch model, which is available when purchased separately, has been updated to last 4.5 to 9 hours.

What’s more, Nintendo’s Black Friday deal this year is the exact same as last year’s in terms of pricing, according to Forbes. In other words, the value hasn’t increased compared to last year’s Black Friday, while the cost has stayed the same. Nintendo is probably promoting this Black Friday Switch deal because it has too many of the original models and wants to incentivize customers to buy out the remainder of their older systems.

Sure, the Black Friday bundle might save you $60 on a really popular game code, but it’s up to you to determine if that cost is worth the value of a less vital system.

Nintendo also announced it has a few games on sale this Black Friday, which will save customers $20 apiece. Starting on November 27, games like “Super Mario Odyssey,” “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Super Mario Party,” “Splatoon 2,” and “Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze” will all sell for $40 as opposed to their normal $60 price.

To make sure the console you’re getting is the newer version with longer battery life make sure the model number reads: HAC-001(-01), and the serial number begins with XKW.

