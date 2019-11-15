Cyber Monday Deals Are Coming! Here's What to Expect From Amazon, Walmart, and More

Now that Walmart, Costco, and other major retailers have released their Black Friday ads), shoppers can start their plan to grab the best deals during the holidays. But it’s not just about Black Friday. Coming up right after Black Friday is Cyber Monday — or more accurately, Cyber Week, since many retailers run sales and discounts that run through the week following Thanksgiving.

For the best Cyber Monday deals of 2019, you’ll want to hit the online homes of big-box stores like Walmart and Target, and of course Amazon. And don’t forget department stores and clothing stores, which often have awesome Cyber Monday deals and 50% off discount codes you can score without ever having to hit the mall.

If you want to find out what store has the best Cyber Monday deals, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll be tracking all the deals and updating this page with new ones as the news breaks. (Bookmark us so you’re always just one click away from the newest offers.) When it comes to Cyber Week deals, 2019 is likely to look a lot like 2018, so we can make some inferences until we know all the details.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

We’re very eager to answer the question, what deals will Amazon have on Cyber Monday? If last year is any indication, the answer is: Nearly everything. If you think of this as just an Amazon Thanksgiving sale, think again. (By the way, here’s what we know about Amazon’s Black Friday deals this year.)

For Cyber Monday, Amazon really pulls out all the stops. On Cyber Monday in 2018, shoppers could find Amazon deals on everything from suitcases to sneakers, with lots of options in popular Cyber Monday deal categories like laptops, home theater, mobile devices, headphones and video game consoles like the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, as well as deals on home and kitchen equipment like air fryers, Instant Pots and Roombas. And don’t forget about all the great discounts on apparel, shoes, toys and sporting goods.

For instance, Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones were marked down to $109.99 — a 63% discount. Deals on appliances and home goods included the Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 air purifier for $268.99 (regular price $499.99) and the Instant Pot Smart WiFi multicooker for $89.95, or $60 off the regular price.

Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals were great in 2018, as well, including steals like an Insignia 24-inch HD smart Fire TV for $99.99 ($50 off), and a Toshiba 32-Inch smart Fire TV for $129.99, down from a list price of $180.

And really, for Amazon, Cyber Monday 2019 will hardly be the end of the markdowns. The parade of deals runs through basically the entire holiday season — it’s so crazy, we wouldn’t blame you for asking, just what is Cyber Monday on Amazon, really? We can expect the Amazon 12 Days of Deals to run in the last days before Christmas, with deals on a different category of merchandise every day.

Best Best Buy Cyber Monday Deals

When it comes to Cyber Monday deals, Best Buy is definitely a site you want to hit if you’re looking for any kind of electronics. Best Buy has historically had some of the best laptop deals. Cyber Monday this year will probably have offers similar to last year, which included deals like like the 13-inch Lenovo Yoga convertible laptop for $699.99, a $130 discount, and the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro for $1,099.99, a discount of $250.

Aside from the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, Best Buy usually offers deep discounts on other categories of electronics, too. Last year, shoppers could score up to $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 series, Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum for $299.99 ($150 off) and Ring 2 video doorbell for $139.99 ($60 off).

We noticed that during a pre-Black Friday sale at Best Buy, as of November 15 that Dyson V8 Animal vacuum was listed at the same price as Black Friday last year — $299.99.

TVs are a hugely popular doorbuster item for Black Friday, and Cyber Monday means lots of super-deep discounts on both budget as well as high-end televisions. In 2018, we found that some of the best Cyber Monday TV deals could be found at Best Buy. For instance, you could score a Sharp 32-Inch LED smart Roku TV for $99.99, down from $179.99, or a Samsung 65-Inch smart 4K UHD TV for $599.99, down from $799.99.

Best Target Cyber Monday Deals

Last Cyber Monday, Target made it easy to save with a 15% discount on everything — and that was on top of all the product-specific markdowns, like a Polaroid 32-Inch LED TV for $79.99 (down from $159.99) and a Vizio 24-Inch Smartcast TV for $99.99, $20 off.

Clothes and accessories were buy one, get one for 60% off, and the toy category was one area where Target really brought it home on Cyber Monday last year. Popular toys like Lego and Hatchimals were up to 50% off, and there were markdowns on a huge selection of action figures, dolls, craft kits and video games. For 2019, we can also expect Target to have great Cyber Monday deals in home goods, as well: Last year, a popular Roomba robot vacuum was $250 off and a cordless Dyson stick vacuum was $150 off.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals

For shoppers looking for great Cyber Monday deals, Walmart is another popular destination — and not just on Monday, but for all of Cyber Week.

Last year, the retail behemoth slashed prices on sporting goods and exercise equipment, small appliances and housewares, including enormous 50% off deals on select blenders, furniture, and cookware, and the Dyson V6 handheld vacuum for $99.99 — half price.

There were also some really stellar deals on electronics: Shoppers could score “doorbuster” deals like a Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart LED TV for $447.99 ($200 off), or a Polaroid 50-inch 4K ultra HD smart LED TV for $179.99, down from $399.99, and video gaming deals like a $299 Nintendo Switch bundle. Walmart Cyber Monday iPhone deals featured the Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 Plus for $599.99, $100 off.

Best Cyber Monday Site-Wide Deals

Cyber Monday is also when lots of retailers will slash prices site-wide, so you’re guaranteed great Cyber Week deals no matter what you buy. Last year, the following retailers had discounts of 50% — or more — on everything. Many also offered free shipping. Some required coupon codes to unlock their Cyber Monday deals, so stay tuned: We’ll be sharing those promos as we find out about them.

