Amazon's Instant Pot Deal Has the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen

Amazon is offering what appears to be its best deal of all time on one Instant Pot model — today only.

Instant Pot, that most popular and giftable of kitchen appliances, comes in a wide variety of sizes and models. The Instant Pot on sale at Amazon today is the Instant Pot LUX80 8 Quart model, which is a six-in-one, multi-use cooker. This Instant Pot is normally listed for $79, but today’s Amazon deal marks it down to $54.99.

So, right now, it’s 30% off the normal price. According to CamelCamelCamel, an online tool that tracks Amazon pricing, the Instant Pot LUX80 has routinely been priced at over $100 at Amazon, and the current $54.99 deal price is the lowest ever offered by the site.

Like most Instant Pots, the LUX80 gets high ratings from users. The impressive appliance is a perfect gift for foodies, and has a 4.6-star rating (out of five), with more than 6,000 customer reviews. It features 10 distinct settings and six cooking methods, including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer.

That said, the Instant Pot LUX80 may not be the Instant Pot model you want. For one thing, it’s the 8-quart model — and that’s the biggest Instant Pot on the market. The “standard” Instant Pot size is 6 quarts, and that size is more than adequate for the typical household. Depending on your needs, you might find that the 8-quart model takes up too much space and is more difficult to cook with compared to the smaller Instant Pots. Instant Pot LUX models also come with fewer bells and whistles than its siblings — the Instant Pot Ultra, for example, handles up to 10 kitchen tasks compared to six for the LUX.

Today’s Amazon Instant Pot deal is super cheap for an 8-quart model. On Black Friday last year, Amazon’s eight-quart DUO80 Instant Pot was on sale for $69.99. We expect great Black Friday Instant Pot deals at Walmart, Target, and Amazon this year, but right now at least there’s no indication that an 8-quart Instant Pot will be cheaper than it is right now.

The Instant Pot LUX model is less popular than the DUO, but their differences only vary slightly. This definitive guide will help you compare the various models and determine which is the best value for you.

If it’s a 6-quart Instant Pot model you want, you should probably wait until Black Friday. The DUO60 is on sale right now for $64.99 at Amazon, and the LUX60 is available for $64.99 Walmart, but Walmart’s Black Friday ad shows that it will have the Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart model on sale for $49.

