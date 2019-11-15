Walmart Has Smart TV Deals Starting Under $100 Right Now

We’re now officially two weeks away from Black Friday, but you don’t have to wait until then to snag some great deals — on TVs and laptops especially.
Walmart released its Black Friday ad this week, and in addition to the big discounts during sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, there are deals to be had right now.
Walmart’s pre-Black Friday deals, available online and in stores now, feature special discounts on home goods, kitchen appliances, electronics, toys, and more. We’re particularly impressed with the laptop and TV deals at Walmart at the moment, which compare pretty favorably to the best deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from a year ago.
Disney Plus and other new streaming services may be getting you excited — and perhaps could have you feeling that maybe your entertainment system could use an upgrade. So Walmart’s pre-Black Friday sale has arrived just in time, with deep discounts on laptops and deals on smart TVs that are perfect for streaming.
Here are a few of Walmart’s pre-Black Friday deals on laptops and TVs that jump out to us as bargains:
Best TV Deals at Walmart You Can Buy Now
RCA 32" Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV: $99.99 (was $180)
Vizio 50" 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV: $248 (was $428)
RCA 70" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $549 (was $899)
RCA 60" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $319 (was $499)
JVC 50" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $229 (was $349)
Pre-Black Friday Laptop Deals at Walmart
Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook S330: $159 (was $299)
Legion By Lenovo Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop: $799 (was $1,099)
Acer Chromebook 715 15.6: $299 (was $399)
Lenovo Ideapad 130s 14.0" Laptop: $179 (was $250)
