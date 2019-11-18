Here Are the 5 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon Devices — and When Sales Go Live

The holidays are almost here, as are all the Black Friday deals. The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year, as retailers unveil their deep discounts in order to get you to stop talking with your family and head to the store to buy them a thoughtful smart TV or Amazon device.

With Thanksgiving arriving later than normal this year, plenty of retailers are unveiling their Black Friday deals a bit on the early side, in order to tide people over.

Amazon just released more information about its 2019 Black Friday deals, and while many of the details remain vague at this point (“up to 50% off” something or other), the e-retail giant has confirmed Black Friday prices for several Amazon devices, including great deals on Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers, and more.

Amazon devices are always heavily discounted for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day. How cheap will Amazon prices be on Black Friday this year? We previously asked shopping experts to predict Black Friday deal prices on Amazon devices, and sure enough much of that speculation has proved to be right on the money. For example, experts said the Fire 7 Tablet, which is normally listed at $49.99, would be discounted to $29.99 during Amazon’s Black Friday sales, and that’s exactly the price Amazon just announced.

Here are the top 5 Black Friday deals on Amazon devices that we know about so far. When do Amazon Black Friday deals start? That’s not totally clear for all products, but Amazon says that at least some of its Black Friday deals go live as of Friday, November 22 — so a full week before the actual Black Friday (November 29 this year).

Echo Dot: $22 during Black Friday sale (was $49.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Echo Show 5: $49.99 during Black Friday sale (was $89.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $19.99 during Black Friday sale (was $39.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro+Echo Show 5: $179.99 during Black Friday sale ($338.99 if purchased separately at full price)

Courtesy of Amazon

Fire 7 Tablet: $29.99 during Black Friday sale (was $49.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.