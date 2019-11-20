Bird Is Now Selling a $129 Scooter for Kids

Bird, the company known for electric scooter rentals, isn’t just for grown-ups anymore. The California-based company announced the release of a three-wheel scooter for kids, called Birdie, just in time for the holiday season.

Before you ask, no, Birdie is not electric — a detail that distances the toy from the company’s rental program and its already existent $1,300 Bird One scooter. Rather, the product’s press release suggests Birdie’s foot-powered propulsion is perfect for allowing children 3 or older to “scoot around the driveway, play with friends, ride alongside their parents as they check out a local farmer’s market, or to simply have fun and enjoy some fresh air.”

The new Birdie scooter comes in three colors — black, white and “Electric Rose,” and costs $129, plus shipping and taxes.

While the scooter might be a great gift for the budding Bird fan in the family, there’s no doubt customers are paying, at least in part, for Birdie’s brand recognition. If gliding around on an Electric Rose-painted scooter or touting the Bird name isn’t at the top of your child’s list of priorities, there are other (cheaper) scooter options to consider ahead of the holiday season.

For The Classic Scooter Fan: Razor Kick Scooters

Now two decades old, Razor’s classic line of kick scooters is as popular as ever. The Razor A Kick Scooter (currently $29.29 on Amazon, marked down from $39.99) and the Razor A3 Kick Scooter (currently $36.13 on Amazon, marked down from $59.99), two similar versions of the company’s classic two-wheel design, are the two top sellers in Amazon’s kick scooter category.

Courtesy of Amazon

Not only are they popular — they’re also affordable. For the price of one Birdie, you could buy at least 3 of Razor’s most popular scooters.

For The Beginner: Radio Flyer My 1st Scooter Sparkle

If Birdie’s beginner-friendly third wheel is what draws you to the scooter, Radio Flyer’s “My 1st Scooter Sparkle” could save you some cash — at least in the short term. The three-wheeled scooter, which is a best seller at Walmart for $22.88 (currently marked down from $29.97), comes in pink and red colors and is designed for children 2 to 5 years old.

Courtesy of Walmart

For The Older Child: Globber V2 Scooter

While Radio Flyer’s My 1st Scooter is a solid pick for young beginners, parents should prepare to size up as their child grows, since the 50-pound weight limit means it won’t age with your child the same way Birdie, which can hold up to 101 pounds, will.

Parents who want to get a few more years out of their child’s three-wheel scooter should consider the Globber V2 model, which holds up to 110 pounds and sells for $59.99 at Amazon (discounted from $79.99). The scooter, which has four-and-a-half stars based on 431 Amazon ratings, comes in several colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

