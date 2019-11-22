All the Black Friday Promo Codes That Give You At Least 40% Off Everything

As always, there will be a staggering number of great Black Friday deals this year, with most sales going live in stores and online on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28) or the day after, on Black Friday itself.

But shoppers hunting for the best deals on Black Friday often have to cope with two big hassles: 1) Some deals and “doorbusters,” from stores like Costco, Walmart, and Best Buy, are available in-store only. In other words, you can’t shop on your couches in your pajamas but instead must battle the crowds in a physical store while hoping that the smart TV or other deal you want isn’t already sold out. And: 2) Finding the best Black Friday deals at Amazon and other retailers requires you to sift through the vast assortment of merely mediocre discounts and do price comparisons and analysis under pressure in order to figure out what’s a true bargain.

That’s why some of the best Black Friday deals are promotions featuring simple sitewide discounts of 40% off or more on virtually everything the retailer sells online. These deals, generally available with special promo codes or coupon codes you enter at online checkout, first grew popular on Cyber Monday. In recent years, promo codes giving massive across-the-board discounts have become standard on Thanksgiving and Black Friday as well, allowing shoppers to shop comfortably from home and be assured they’re getting good deals on pretty much anything and everything they’d find at the store.

In general, the Black Friday promo codes with the biggest discounts (40% off, or sometimes even 60% off) come from apparel retailers. Full-price clothing from popular retailers often has an enormous markup, allowing stores to offer seemingly huge discounts on Black Friday or just some random weekend sales event. Last year, we saw Black Friday promo codes giving sitewide 50% off discounts at Abercrombie & Fitch, Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Gap, J. Crew, Lands’ End, and Talbots, among others.

Bear in mind, sometimes a promo code giving a smaller discount at Target or another retailer known for low prices to begin with can represent a better value compared to a store offering sweeping markdowns on insanely inflated list prices. That’s why the Target promo codes from last year, in which it gave a flat 20% off on Black Friday purchases and 15% off around Cyber Monday were arguably among the best deals for the holidays.

Retailers wait until the last minute to announce promo codes for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So we can’t pass along a Macy’s promo code for Thanksgiving or Black Friday just yet, nor can we share a discount code that’ll be valid on Black Friday at Old Navy, Gap, or Abercrombie. But we’ll update this story with all of the special Black Friday promo codes once retailers release the info.

For now, here are the retailers we expect will have huge site-wide discounts (at least 40% off off everything) thanks to Black Friday coupon codes:

