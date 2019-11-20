What Are Amazon's Best Cyber Monday Deals This Year? Here's Everything We Know

Amazon has officially announced the timeline for its big Black Friday deals bonanza. The early deals kick off this Friday, November 22, and run through Black Friday, November 29. (See our coverage of all the great Amazon Black Friday deals here.)

So of course, we’re already onto the next pressing questions: When does Cyber Monday start for Amazon, and what deals will Amazon have on Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is no longer a one-day event — think of it as a marathon, not a sprint. And this year’s short holiday shopping season has pushed retailers to start promoting their Black Friday (and beyond) sales even earlier this year.

Does Amazon have deals on Cyber Monday? Of course it does. Pretty much every other retailer will have Cyber Monday deals too. We have a big overview of all the big retailers’ plans for Cyber Monday here. Bookmark that page or this one (or both!) so you can easily return, because we’ll be updating stories more great Cyber Monday Amazon deals as the details become available.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

What can you expect in terms of Cyber Monday deals at Amazon this year? Well, on Cyber Monday 2018, shoppers could find Amazon deals on popular products like PS4 video games and Roomba robot vacuums. So at Amazon, Cyber Monday 2019 is likely to reflect similar deals.

Echo devices were a big deal last year, and it’s almost a guarantee there will be new Amazon Cyber Monday deals on smart speakers this year, too. One of Amazon’s top sellers last year was the Echo Dot for $24, down from $49.99.

Look for markdowns on both entry-level and high-end Alexa devices. Last year, Amazon Cyber Monday shoppers could also get the bigger Echo Plus speaker for $109.99, down from $149.99.

Other top deals last year included the Instant Pot six-quart DUO Plus 60 for $79.95, down from $129.95, and the iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi robot vacuum for $150 off. That model is no longer the most current, but robot vacuums are sure to show up on the list of Amazon Cyber Monday deals this year, too — and it’s basically a given that there will be one if not more Amazon Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals. (We know there will be great Instant Pot deals on Black Friday too.)

Last year, Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones for Apple devices were 63% off at $109.99, and you could snag the Ancestry DNA Test Kit for just $49, down from $99.

Great Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals from last year included the Insignia 24-inch HD smart Fire TV for $99.99, down from $149.99, and the Toshiba 32-Inch smart Fire TV for $129.99, down from $180.

Amazon was charging $99.99 and $129.99, respectively, for these two TVs in mid-November this year. So we wouldn’t be surprised if the 2019 Black Friday price for this smart TV and others to be even cheaper than it was on Black Friday or Cyber Monday last year.

