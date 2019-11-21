Even Starbucks Has Black Friday Deals This Year

Deck the halls and drink that coffee, because Starbucks is getting in on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with holiday deals starting today.

Starbucks has its holiday traditions, like its annual red cup that debuted on November 7. But these new promotions — deals timed around Black Friday and a free gift card “doorbuster” on Cyber Monday — are special.

In an announcement this week, Starbucks shared a series of offers for shopping days traditionally reserved for retail and online stores. No complaints here, though. If you’re a coffee drinker, love a coffee drinker, or are one of the 46 million people who bought a Starbucks gift card that one year, these deals are for you.

Starting with the deals coming up most quickly, here’s what Starbucks customers can expect:

Thursday, Nov. 21: BOGO Free Starbucks

Need a pick-me-up after lunch today? From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST, Starbucks is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal on handcrafted drinks at participating locations. So grab a friend, make sure you order a grande size or larger, and download the app to access your free drink. Don’t worry — you don’t have to be a Starbucks Rewards member to take advantage.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 – Wednesday, Dec. 25: Discounted Foil Tumblers

Starbucks has no shortage of merchandise, with seasonal products released throughout the year. And starting Tuesday and lasting through Christmas Day, you can get a Gold Foil Tumbler in green, pink, or black for $9.95 (the cold cup versions that were released last week retail for $18.95 and $19.95). As with all its reusable cups, Starbucks will give you a 10-cent discount off every purchase of a beverage filled into one of these.

Zack Seckler

Tuesday, Nov. 26: Free Coffee for a Month

…With purchase of a $40 Starbucks tumbler. This is a great gift for your favorite coffee lover or a cost-effective gift for yourself. Starting November 26, and only while supplies last, Starbucks will be selling a grande-sized Tumbler in grey that will get you a free coffee or hot tea through the month of January, with every visit to a participating store. A $2.10 grande freshly brewed coffee every day for 31 days would cost $65.10. So buying the tumbler could give you a $25.10 savings to help you get through what always feels like the longest month of the year.

Zack Seckler

Monday, Dec. 2: Free Starbucks Gift Card

If you were thinking stocking stuffers, this could be the way to go. With every purchase of an eGift card worth $20 or more (they can be loaded up to $500), Starbucks will give you a free $5 eGift card to go with it. Available on Cyber Monday (December 2) only, so mark your calendars.