Baby Yoda Merch Is About to Rule the Retail Galaxy. Here's Where You Can Buy Toys and T-Shirts

The Internet cannot get enough of “Baby Yoda,” the darling character in the new Disney+ show The Mandalorian. So naturally Baby Yoda is about to be the hottest toy of the holiday season.

The Star Wars spin-off premiered one of the first original series on Disney Plus when the service launched November 12. If you’re curious, you can sign up for a one-week free trial of Disney Plus, like you can for most streaming services.

“Baby Yoda” is actually named “The Child” in The Mandalorian, and isn’t really a young Yoda; rather, it’s a youngling from the same species as the Force-yielding Jedi master. George Lucas, the original creator of the Star Wars universe, kept Yoda’s species and planet a secret, so some are hoping to get a few answers about their favorite character with the introduction of The Child.

The Mandalorian takes place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, so Yoda would have already been long dead at this point. Little is known about the adorable little green creature in The Mandalorian, but there are plenty of theories floating around the Internet.

The tiny green alien with wide, dark eyes and a cute tuft of fuzz on top of its head has garnered plenty of fans. Star Wars fans recognized the new character right away as a Yoda look-a-like when it first appeared at the end of episode one.

Whoever, or whatever, it is, Baby Yoda (or “The Child”) has captured the hearts and attention of meme-creators everywhere. And, in the age of Internet culture, memes sell. So plenty of apparel, accessories, and toys featuring the adorable fan-favorite character will be flooding stores and retailer websites in the weeks to come.

Why aren’t Baby Yoda toys for sale already? To avoid spoilers, director Jon Favreau requested Disney to hold off on creating merchandise based around the surprise new character until the series aired on Disney+. The company obliged, but now that people started watching The Mandalorian it’s time for them to rake in the dough from the precious alien.

According to CNBC, Baby Yoda toys and products could arrive at Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Hot Topic as soon as Friday, November 22. Plus, new Baby Yoda merch will also arrive to the Disney Store, shopDisney, and Disney Parks before the holidays.

Hasbro also has an exclusive line of “Baby Yoda” toys coming soon. (We’ll update this story as the products become available online and in stores.)

Early on Friday, Amazon had two Baby Yoda T-shirts for sale on the site. But these items have since been stopped showing up at Amazon.com.

Courtesy of Amazon

It’s unclear what happened — these Mandalorian shirts may have sold out. Disney and the other retailers have not confirmed when you can buy Baby Yoda toys and merchandise. Our advice is to check with the retailers mentioned often for when they new products are available for sale, because the Baby Yoda toys will no doubt sell out. And, may the Force be with you.

