Target's Cyber Monday Sale Is Coming! Here Are the Best Deals We Expect to See

Black Friday is less than a week away, which means the Cyber Monday is almost here too. And we are doing our best to compile answers to all your questions about what Target deals you can get on Cyber Monday this year.

Last year, Target took it up several notches by offering a 15% discount — site-wide — on top of all the other great Cyber Monday deals. You didn’t even need a Target Cyber Monday promo code to get this great discount. So, this year we’re eagerly awaiting to find out the answer to the question: What discount will Target offer on Cyber Monday?

The other important thing people are asking is, what items does Target exempt from its Cyber Monday discount? Again, going by last year, there will likely be a handful of brand names and specific products excluded: For Cyber Monday 2018, Google Home devices, LG and Samsung TVs, Lego, Bose and Vitamix weren’t included in the extra 15% off (although there were some great deals on these items anyway). Also, gift and prepaid cards, CVS pharmacy and alcohol were excluded.

One thing to keep in mind: Last year, Target Cyber Week had great deals over the course of the week, but that extra 15% off was only good on Sunday and Monday.

If last year is any indication (hint: it will be!), Target Cyber Monday deals will cover popular categories for both holiday giving and self-gifting: Vacuum cleaners and robot vacuums, wearables like Fitbit and Apple Watch, video games and popular consoles like PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Target also offered gift cards on top of many of its most competitive products, making the effective discount even bigger for people who shop at Target regularly.

Another hot Target Cyber Monday category last year was toys: Target competed aggressively to fill the vacuum left by the bankruptcy and closure of Toys ‘R’ Us, offering 50% off hundreds of toys and BOGO 50% off deals on a slew more.

One way to get a good idea of Target Cyber Monday deals by looking at its Black Friday 2019 deals. We have all the details here, and you can check out what other big retailers like Amazon and Walmart are offering for Black Friday here.

Here are a few of the great Target Cyber Monday deals shoppers could get last year. In some cases, prices for these items at Target are already the same or better than they were on Cyber Monday last year. We’ll update this page with Cyber Monday 2019 sale details as soon as they become available, so check back.

Courtesy of Target

