All the Best Black Friday Freebies You Can Get at Stores This Year — Starting on Thanksgiving Day

It’s the season of giving, and some stores are already feeling generous — provided you swing by this week to shop for Black Friday deals. If you go shopping on Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday 2019, many retailers will thank you with giveaways and freebies.

Among the Black Friday deals we’ve already spotted and might be compelling enough for you to leave the house and go shopping: Starbucks is offering a holiday promotion with free cups of coffee and discounted foil tumblers. Walmart, Costco, and Target are swimming in deals this week too, and at least some of them are available only in the store.

On the other hand, you can also find plenty of Black Friday deals online, from the comfort of your couch. There will be dozens of Black Friday promo codes that allow you to get 40% (or more) on everything that some stores sell online. Amazon has unveiled new devices at seriously discounted prices for this year’s shopping holiday too.

However, if you are brave enough to go shopping in physical stores in Thanksgiving or Black Friday, you’ll be rewarded for the effort. Major retailers like Walmart, JCPenney, Macy’s, and Sears will have limited supplies of gift cards for early Thanksgiving or Black Friday shoppers, as well as freebies such as treats, coffee, coupons with major savings, and toys — all for free.

Here’s a list of stores with Black Friday freebies:

The Bealls department store is offering free in-store gift wrapping on Black Friday.

At Belk stores, there will be a gift card giveaway at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Enter to win anywhere from $5 to $500, and there will be one $500 winner each day at each department store location.

The convenience store is giving out free coffee all day on Thanksgiving from midnight the night of until 11:59 p.m. the following day. No purchase required.

CVS loyalty program members can get several items are for free with ExtraBucks Rewards Coupons from Thanksgiving through Saturday. Among the items is a 23andMe genetic DNA starter kit for $30, which will get you an equal amount back in rewards coupons.

The first 500 visitors will receive a free stuffed animal starting at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

The first 100 customers at Half Price Books on Black Friday get a free tote and $5 gift card, and one tote bag contains a $100 gift card.

JCPenney stores are giving their first customers on Thanksgiving, coupons worth up to $500 off. Stores open on Thanksgiving Day at 2 p.m. locally, in most locations.

The first 300 shoppers at Lowe’s on Black Friday will receive a coupon for $10 off purchases of $50 valid only in-store and on that day, plus a chance to win a $500 gift card.

At Macy’s, 13 items, including a slow cooker and frying pans, will be free after rebate when purchased in-store on Thanksgiving after 5 p.m..

Office Depot loyalty members can receive free Duracell batteries and K-Cup pods for Keurigs while supplies last through Saturday.

Sears’ Shop Your Way loyalty program members can text “THANKS” to 73277, and get a $10 coupon.

All week long, the chain of Stage department stores is celebrating with giveaways. On Tuesday, November 26, the first 50 people in line at 6 p.m. will get a giant stuffed bear and a coupon for either a $10 coupon or $100 gift card, at 8 a.m. On Wednesday the first 30 guests could receive either a $50 gift card or $10 coupon. Starting at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, the first 75 guests get a giant stuffed bear and either a $250 gift card, a $100 gift card, or a $10 coupon. And, finally, on Black Friday at 6 a.m. the first 50 guests receive a free tote bag and either a $100 gift card or a $10 coupon.

Walmart is offering free coffee, hot cocoa, and snacks to shoppers starting at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

