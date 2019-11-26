All the Best Black Friday TV Deals at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and More

We’re now in the full swing of Black Friday sales and promotions, and as always, one of the hottest categories among shoppers is Black Friday TV deals.

Pre-Black Friday TV deals began appearing weeks ago, with a special Black Friday pricing guarantee on high-end TVs at Best Buy, along with early discounts from Walmart that included smart TVs for under $100.

Here are the best Black Friday TV deals you’ll find this week. Some TV sales only go live in-store at places like Best Buy and Target on Thanksgiving or Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving) itself. But you can snag certain Black Friday TV deals online starting late on Wednesday night, and some TV sales are live right now.

Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals

Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy roll out over several days this week. According to the Best Buy Black Friday ad, a few doorbuster TV deals are available only at stores (not online) when Best Buy opens on Thanksgiving — 5 p.m. locally, in most of the country.

A new round of doorbuster TV deals arrives in stores when Best Buy opens on Black Friday — 8 a.m. locally on Friday, November 29. If you’re wondering how to get a Best Buy doorbuster TV deal, the retailer explains that stores will be handing out a limited number of tickets to shoppers waiting in line on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

But it’s not mandatory to physically go shopping on Black Friday to find a cheap TV deal. You can purchase the vast majority of Best Buy Black Friday TV deals online as well, with many sales going into effect on Wednesday night or even earlier (like, now).

Walmart Black Friday TV Deals

Many of the best Black Friday TV deals at Walmart go on sale online beginning Wednesday, November 27, at 10 p.m. ET. Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? In most cases, the answer is yes: Many Walmart stores are open all day on Thanksgiving. But Walmart’s best Black Friday deals don’t officially go on sale in stores until the evening of Thanksgiving Day.

If you’re shopping in stores, you can look for TV deals to begin on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. locally, according to the Walmart Black Friday ad. But it’s also OK to stay home. You can get nearly all of these Black Friday TV deals online at walmart.com, and some of these prices have been valid and available for days before Black Friday.

Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

Amazon has an insane number of Black Friday deals this year, and we’ve seen several one-day flash sales pop up days before Thanksgiving on hot gifts like L.O.L. Surprise toys and Instant Pot. Amazon device deals launched a week before Black Friday too, sometimes with discounts over 50% off.

As for Black Friday TV deals at Amazon, the e-retail giant has been matching or beating prices from Best Buy on certain Fire TV Edition models lately. Take note, however, that the Amazon TV deals don’t come with a free Echo Dot smart speaker like the Best Buy promotion. Here are Amazon’s TV deals that first jumped out at us during Black Friday week. We’ll update our list as new Amazon deals appear.

Target Black Friday TV Deals

Of course, Target wouldn’t miss out on the frenzy over Black Friday deals. Target’s Black Friday ad reveals that all TVs at Target are on sale from November 28 to 30, including several stand-out doorbuster TV deals available only in stores. (When does Target open on Thanksgiving? Most locations open at 5 p.m. locally, though Target store hours are restricted on holidays in some parts of the country. Most Target stores open again on Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Here are the best TV deals at Target starting on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday, if not sooner:

