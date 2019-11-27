All the Best Black Friday Phone Deals You'll Find at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and More

Doorbuster TV deals on Black Friday may not be the only reason you want to hit Best Buy, Walmart, or another retailer when stores open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday itself. Smartphones from major manufacturers like Apple and Samsung are popular Black Friday buys too, and a few of the very best phone deals are available only in stores.

If you dread shopping at the mall during the Black Friday craze, no worries. You can take advantage of plenty of online Black Friday phone deals as well. So no matter how you prefer to shop, this week is a fine time to upgrade your device game with these great Black Friday phone deals.

There are big discounts available over the Thanksgiving-Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales marathon on a wide variety of iPhone and Galaxy models, along with some great deals on Google Pixel devices. It’s not just about getting the lowest price: Some Black Friday phone deals come with bonus gift cards at Walmart or Target worth up to $450, which you can use for buying groceries or more holiday gifts. If you’re wondering about Apple deals on Black Friday, stores are promoting offers with Apple gift cards worth up to $200 from Friday to Sunday, though they’re being vague as to which of the “select” products come with the biggest bonuses.

Here are the best phone deals we’ve seen in Black Friday ads from Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more. We’ll update this story, and other coverage of the best Black Friday deals overall, as more sales go live.

Best Best Buy Black Friday Phone Deals

In addition to the below Black Friday deals, Best Buy is offering savings of up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note10 and S10 series phones, with qualified device trade-in and activation.

Google Pixel 3a, 64GB, Unlocked: Save up to $100 (regular price $399.99)

Google Pixel 4, 64GB, Unlocked: Save up to $200 (regular price $799.99)

Google Pixel 4, 128GB, Unlocked: Save up to $200 (regular price $899.99)

Best Target Black Friday Phone Deals

While Target is offering store gift cards worth up to $400 for new activations of several Samsung and Apple models (including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max), these deals are available in-store only. In most of the country, these Black Friday iPhone deals go live when Target stores open on Thanksgiving (5 p.m. locally in most of the country).

You can check the phone deals out in the Target Black Friday ad. And you can scope out our favorite Target Black Friday deals here.

Best Walmart Black Friday Phone Deals

At least some of the online Black Friday phone deals at Walmart go live starting at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 27. In addition to these deals listed below, Walmart also is running deals for digital gift cards when you get (and activate) a new phone, or trade in your old one. Gift card values are the following for each of the following phone models:

$450: iPhone XS, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 5G (Verizon only), Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+

$400: iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

$300: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note9

$250: trade-in of eligible phone models

Black Friday Phone Deals at Amazon

Amazon has not released details for its Black Friday phone deals. We’ll update this story with offers once they’re live. If you’re curious what other online discounts you can score now, check out our Amazon Black Friday deals roundup, which includes many Amazon device deals and Black Friday TV sales.

