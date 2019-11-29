Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Will Be Amazing — Here Are All the Best Deals

Walmart built its reputation on rock-bottom low prices, and its Black Friday online and in-store deals are, well, the real deal. (If you haven’t visited walmart.com or a local Walmart store this Black Friday, check out our rundown here — you’ll be impressed.)

But Black Friday is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Walmart deals during the holidays. We’re talking, of course, about Cyber Monday deals. Walmart just announced some terrific deals for Cyber Monday 2019, and we’re here to tell you all about them. (You’ll also want to check out our coverage of Cyber Monday sales at Amazon and Target, and roundup of the the best Cyber Monday deals overall.)

After the retail bonanza that is Black Friday, you might be wondering, when does Walmart Cyber Monday start? Set your alarms, because Walmart.com Cyber Monday kicks off at precisely 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, December 2.

At Walmart, Cyber Monday deals run the gamut. We’ve seen deep discounts on electronics, home goods, toys and more. If you missed your chance on Black Friday, there are also great Cyber Monday TV deals, and you can get a $450 Walmart gift card if you buy and activate a Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone.

Take a look below for some of the best Cyber Monday deals you can score. In some cases, the prices Walmart are promoting for Cyber Monday are in effect right now. Feel free to bookmark this page, because we’ll be updating it with news about more great Walmart Cyber Monday deals as they become available.

Vizio 55-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV: $279.99, regular price $478

Lenovo 15.6-Inch R5 Laptop: $299, regular price $499

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: $49.99, regular price $69.99

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset: $349, regular price $399

KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen With 30-Piece Play Food Set: $89.98, regular price $149.99

Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Kids Watch: $29.99, regular price $65

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer: $69.99, regular price $109

Shark Ion Wi-Fi Compatible Robot Vacuum: $229.99, regular price $449

