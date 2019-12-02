TVs Are Insanely Cheap on Cyber Monday. Here Are the Best Deals From Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and More

You want to upgrade to a new TV? You’re not alone, and you’re in luck to be shopping this week.
If you missed out on the best Black Friday TV deals, Cyber Monday sales are happening now with plenty more TV deals up for grabs.
In fact, several of our favorite TV deals from Black Friday remain in effect on Cyber Monday, including smart Fire TV promotions from Best Buy which include a free Echo Dot smart speaker, and smart TVs from Amazon starting under $100.
Here are all the best Cyber Monday TV deals from the big electronics retailers.
Best Buy TV Deals
Toshiba 32-Inch Smart HDTV Fire TV Edition With Free Amazon Echo Dot: $119.99 (was $179.99)
TCL 75-Inch Smart Roku TV: $599.99 (was $899.99)
Insignia 32-Inch HDTV: $84.99 (was $149.99)
Best Amazon TV Deals
Insignia 32-Inch HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition: $99.99 (list price $170)
TCL 50-Inch 4K Smart Roku TV: $249.99 (list price $479.99)
Walmart Cyber Monday TV Deals
Samsung 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV With HDR: $227.99 (list price $499.99)
JVC 55-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV: $269 (list price $399)
RCA 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $209.99 (list price $379.99)
TCL 32-Inch HD Roku Smart TV: $118 (list price $199.99)
Target Cyber Monday TV Deals
TCL 43-Inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $219.99 plus $20 gift card, regular price $329.99
LG 24-Inch Class 720p 60Hz LED HDTV: $79.99, regular price $109.99
Element 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $209.99 (list price $349.99)
Vizio 40-Inch 4K HDR Smart TV: $199.99 (list price $249.99)
TCL 55-Inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $279.99 (list price $449.99)
LG 60-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV: $429.99 (list price $799.99)
