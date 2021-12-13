3 Moves To Make Before the New Year If You Are Retired or Thinking of Retiring


December 13, 2021
Advertising Disclosure
This article was made possible through advertising relationships with one or more of the advertisers listed on this page whose products and services we think our readers will find valuable. This article was written by our Ads team and doesn't necessarily reflect the views of Money's editorial team. Learn more about how we make money.
happy family celebrating retirement
Shutterstock / Money

With 2021 almost behind us, now is the perfect time for soon-to-be or retired Americans to maximize and take more control of their finances for a richer 2022.

Here are three easy ways to maximize the end of the year to start saving on expenses and investing in safe products.

1. Are you not driving as much? Re-shop and request an updated car insurance quote

Your current car insurance company may be increasing your rates.

Most retired folks have not been involved in a recent accident or traffic violation and may be eligible for more affordable coverage. You may end up saving hundreds of dollars on your premium by simply re-shopping your auto insurance.

Request a free quote from Progressive today. With customizable premiums, you’re bound to find a policy that works for you without breaking the bank. Click here to find out how much you can save with Progressive.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Protect yourself and your car with Auto Insurance
Get a Free Quote

2. If you have debt or are in need of extra cash, apply for a Reverse Mortgage

If you have enough home equity and you are 62 or older, a reverse mortgage can help you take care of outstanding debt or just allow you to use the equity of your home for a loan.

This is particularly useful for large, high-interest balances you’re not able to pay off in the short term. By eliminating these debts, you may relieve some pressure from your financial obligations.

With a 97% customer satisfaction rating, AAG puts it all within reach so you can retire better with a reverse mortgage. Click here and get a quote in about 2 minutes.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Is a Reverse Mortgage right for you?
Get a Free Information Kit

3. Sign up to receive $5,000 of free silver and safeguard against inflation

Investing in gold adds additional diversification to your portfolio, given that it’s another type of asset.

While the price of gold can fluctuate just like any other asset, there’s a high probability that you’ll see decent returns on investment when you retire.

Generally, gold is seen as a safe investment and its historical value can attest to that. It's a safeguard against inflation. American Hartford Gold will give you up to $5,000 of free silver for first-time clients. Click here for a free investors kit.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Looking to Invest in Gold?
If you’re searching for a hedge against inflation, start buying gold coins, bars, and/or bullions. It’s as simple as clicking on your state now.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
START INVESTING TODAY

Next Up
The Pros and Cons of Switching Lenders When You Refinance Your Mortgage 2
10 Best Pet Insurance Companies of December 2021 3
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 4