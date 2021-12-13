3 Moves To Make Before the New Year If You Are Retired or Thinking of Retiring

With 2021 almost behind us, now is the perfect time for soon-to-be or retired Americans to maximize and take more control of their finances for a richer 2022.

Here are three easy ways to maximize the end of the year to start saving on expenses and investing in safe products.

1. Are you not driving as much? Re-shop and request an updated car insurance quote

Your current car insurance company may be increasing your rates.

Most retired folks have not been involved in a recent accident or traffic violation and may be eligible for more affordable coverage. You may end up saving hundreds of dollars on your premium by simply re-shopping your auto insurance.

2. If you have debt or are in need of extra cash, apply for a Reverse Mortgage

If you have enough home equity and you are 62 or older, a reverse mortgage can help you take care of outstanding debt or just allow you to use the equity of your home for a loan.

This is particularly useful for large, high-interest balances you’re not able to pay off in the short term. By eliminating these debts, you may relieve some pressure from your financial obligations.

3. Sign up to receive $5,000 of free silver and safeguard against inflation

Investing in gold adds additional diversification to your portfolio, given that it’s another type of asset.

While the price of gold can fluctuate just like any other asset, there’s a high probability that you’ll see decent returns on investment when you retire.

Generally, gold is seen as a safe investment and its historical value can attest to that. It's a safeguard against inflation.