You Can Get 20% Back at Amazon With the American Express Blue Cash Everyday® Card Welcome Offer

Even in challenging economic times, the credit card industry remains intensely competitive. So much so that you can still earn very generous welcome bonuses, even for cards with no annual fee. The best offers include cash back rewards for hundred dollars or even over $1,000, and sometimes even valuable promotional financing.

A perfect example of this kind of card is the Blue Cash Everyday® from American Express. It has an especially good cash back offer for purchases at Amazon — which is perfect timing because Prime Day is coming soon, and Black Friday and the rest of the holiday season follow.

American Express Blue Cash Everyday®: Key Terms

Earn a $150 statement credit after spending $1,000 within three months of account opening. Also, earn 20% back on all of your Amazon purchases within the first six months of account opening, for up to $200 back. This offer is valid on applications made on or before October 7, 2020. Rewards: Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 spent each year, 2% back at U.S. gas stations and select department stores and 1% back on all other purchases.

Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 spent each year, 2% back at U.S. gas stations and select department stores and 1% back on all other purchases. Annual Fee: None.

None. APR: 15 months of 0% APR financing on new purchases, followed by a standard APR of 1.99% to 23.99%.

How the Blue Cash Everyday® Card Works

This Amex card offers two different welcome bonuses. The more traditional one is a $150 statement credit after spending $1,000 within three months of account opening. At the same time, this card offers you a more unusual bonus for purchases you make from Amazon.com. If you apply by October 7, 2020, you can earn 20% back on your first $1,000 in Amazon.com purchases made within six months of account opening. Both of these offers combine for up to $350 in value.

This card also features very competitive cash back rewards for a no-fee card. You earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 spent each year and 2% back at U.S. gas stations. You also receive 2% cash back at select department stores: Bealls, Belk, Bloomingdale’s, Bon Ton Stores, Boscov’s, Century 21, Dillard’s, J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Lord & Taylor, Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sears, and Stein Mart. Finally, you earn 1% back on all other purchases.

You also receive 15 months of interest free financing on new purchases, and this card has no annual fee.

Advantages

For a card with no annual fee, the Blue Cash Everyday offers strong rewards at US supermarkets, and decent returns at gas stations and major department stores. But the welcome bonuses available now are truly exceptional for a card like this.

Disadvantages

This is a card for those who buy their food at supermarkets, as it doesn’t offer any bonus for restaurants or takeout and delivery options. It also has few shopping benefits like purchase protection or extended warranty coverage.

Alternatives: Cash Back Cards With Good Welcome Offers

American Express Blue Cash Preferred. This obvious alternative could be considered the premium version of the Blue Cash Everyday. Blue Cash Preferred offers a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 spent each year) and unlimited 6% back on purchases of select streaming services. You get 3% cash back on gas and on transit purchases and 1% back elsewhere. And while you can earn $250 cash back after making $1,000 in purchases within three months of account opening, it does have a $95 annual fee.

Capital One Savor One. Here’s another no-fee card that offers a good welcome bonus and strong rewards. Earn $150 in cash back after spending $500 on new purchases within three months of account opening. You also receive 3% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases, 2% back at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases.

U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card. This no-fee card offers 25,000 bonus points, worth $250 when you spend $1,000 within 90 days of account opening. You earn 4x points on dining (including takeout and delivery) and 2% for purchases from grocery stores, streaming services and gas stations. There’s no annual fee for this card.

Bottom Line

The American Express Everyday card lives up to its name by offering strong rewards on your most common purchases. But you won’t find this big of a welcome bonus every day — it’s special. Consider these strengths and look at the alternatives to decide if it makes sense for your needs.

