Credit Card Deal of the Month: Earn up to $350 Cash Back American Express Blue Cash Preferred®

If the pandemic has had a lasting effect on your spending habits, then it’s likely that you eat in more often, and spend more time cooking at home and watching television. If there’s one credit card that’s suited to this lifestyle, it’s the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, which is now offering new applicants the opportunity to earn up to $350 in cash back. Terms Apply.

How this card works

New applicants of the Blue Cash Preferred® card can earn $150 in cash back after spending $3,000 on purchases within six months of account opening. You’ll also earn 20% back on all your Amazon.com purchases within six months of account opening. This cash back is limited to your first $1,000 in purchases, which means that you can earn up to $200 cash back (for a combined total of $350 back). The cash back will come in the form of a statement credit that reduces your balance, so you won’t need to redeem any rewards or be concerned with points that can expire.

This card also offers some of the highest rates of cash back that you can earn from a credit card, including a whopping 6% back (on up to $6,000 spent per year) at U.S. supermarkets (worth up to $360 per year). You also earn unlimited 6% cash back for purchases from dozens of select U.S. streaming subscriptions including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+. Furthermore, you’ll earn 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit purchases including taxis, rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses (and more), plus earn 1% back on all other purchases.

What does it cost?

This card has a $95 annual fee, but it’s waived the first year. The card also offers new applicants 12 months of 0% intro APR on new purchases, then a variable rate 13.99% – 23.99% applies.

Bottom line

If you’re going to sit at home, cook and watch TV, you might as well earn as much cash back as possible. By taking a closer look at the American Express Blue Cash Preferred, you might find that you’re eligible for more cash back than you ever thought possible.

See Rates & Fees for Blue Cash Preferred by American Express.

