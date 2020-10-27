Your American Express Card Rewards Just Got Better With Free Uber Eats Delivery

If you’re like many Americans, you’ve probably used food delivery apps more in the past few months than you have in the past few years. Apps like Uber Eats make it much easier to order out compared to calling a restaurant for delivery or pickup.

Now, American Express has teamed up with Uber Eats to offer many of its cardholders a free Uber Eats Pass — which comes with free delivery and discounts on most restaurant orders.

Amex and Uber Eats Pass: How the New Benefit Works

Starting on October 26, 2020, the U.S. consumer versions (no small business) of the American Express Platinum, Gold and Green cards will have access to a complimentary Uber Eats Pass membership for up to 12 months. Uber Eats Pass is a monthly subscription that offers unlimited deliveries with no fee, and 5% off restaurant orders over $15. You also receive free delivery on grocery deliveries over $30 in select markets.

An Uber East Pass represents a value of up to $119 (typically $9.99/month), and Amex card members must enroll by December 31, 2021, to get the subscription for free.

Furthermore, American Express consumer Gold card users also receive a new $10 monthly Uber Cash credit, which can be used towards Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S. This adds another $120 in value to this card that’s already one of the best available for purchases at restaurants and grocery stores.

American Express Gold: Is It Worth the Annual Fee?

The American Express Gold card has always been attractive, with its 4x points for dining and up to $25,000 spent each year at supermarkets. But many are turned off by its $250 annual fee. But when you add up the value of all of the benefits, the $250 starts to look modest.

First, you’ll receive a $100 airline fee credit each year. There’s also a $10 monthly dining credit that you can use at select restaurants and for pickup and delivery orders from GrubHub, which you still get in addition to the new $10 per month Uber credit. So now, you have a total of $300 in statement credits each year, which is $50 more than the card’s annual fee. Not to mention the Uber Eats Pass, which normally sells for $119 per year.

On top of that, this card now offers new applicants 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $4,000 within six months of account opening.

Bottom Line

At a time when many Americans prefer not to go out to eat, takeout and delivery can offer the ultimate convenience. If you hold an American Express Platinum, Gold or Green card for consumers, then you’ll soon be able to receive restaurant discounts and free delivery with your Uber Eats Pass membership. And if you have a consumer Gold card, then you’ll receive an additional $120 in Uber credits as well.

