Deal of the Month: Amex Blue Cash Everyday® Card

There are millions of reward credit card users who will only consider a card that offers cash back. And they have a good point, as cash back is much simpler and can be much more valuable than travel reward points and miles. Likewise, there are plenty of credit card users who refuse to pay an annual fee. If all this describes you, then you should check out the Amex Blue Cash Everyday® card, which offers you $300 cash back.

How this deal works

For a limited time, new applicants can earn $150 in cash back after spending $2,000 in new purchases within six months of account opening. At the same time, you can also earn 20% back on all of your Amazon.com purchases during those same six months following your account opening, up to $150. Combined, this adds up to as much as $300 in cash back.

As its name implies, this card is also a great card for your everyday spending. You earn 3% cash back on up to $6,000 spent each year at U.S. supermarkets, and 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select department stores in the U.S. You earn 1% cash back on all other purchases, and your cash back is received in the form of reward dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit. This card also includes car rental loss and damage insurance, which is no longer a standard benefit on many popular cards.

There's no annual fee for this card, but there is a 2.7% foreign transaction fee imposed on all charges processed outside of the United States.

Bottom line

Frugal credit card users often refuse to pay an annual fee to use a credit card, but still want to earn rewards. And if your priority is to earn as much cash back as possible, then you need a card that offers strong bonus categories. By featuring a valuable new account bonus, great bonus spending categories and having no annual fee, American Express is clearly hoping that this is the card that you end up using every day.

