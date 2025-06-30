Best Business Credit Cards of 2025

Best Business Cards Main Takeaways

Business credit cards can keep business and personal expenses separate, simplifying bookkeeping and tax filing.

Money has vetted hundreds of credit cards, considering their annual fees, redemption options, insurance coverage and more.

Our picks for the top business cards offer rewards in popular bonus categories, like gas, travel and dining, and other benefits, such as free employee cards.

Why Trust Us? During the evaluation process, our editors and writers verify current offers from credit card issuers. Additionally, we delve into each card's fine print to analyze their features and potential value. We review cards independently, ensuring our content is accurate and guided by editorial integrity. Read the full methodology to learn more. 44 business credit cards evaluated

10+ data points used, including ongoing fees, reward programs and welcome offers

100+ sources reviewed

Best Business Credit Cards Reviews

Best business card for flexible reward categories

American Express® Business Gold Card Our Partner Learn More

Pros Offers high rewards on gas, transit, U.S. restaurants and more

No preset spending limit gives more spending flexibility (Terms apply)

Includes car rental, trip delay and baggage insurance* Cons Statement credits are worth only 0.6 cents per point

$375 annual fee

$150,000 annual cap on the card’s 4x bonus category

Terms apply. Click here for applicable rates and fees.

Annual fee annual_fees Welcome Offer bonus_miles_full Regular APR: reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR: intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Recommended credit: credit_score_needed

Rewards Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two categories in which your business spends the most monthly from this list: U.S. media providers for advertising purchases in select media (online, TV, radio) Transit purchases including trains, taxicabs, rideshare services, ferries, tolls, parking, buses, and subways U.S. gas stations U.S. restaurants, including takeout and delivery U.S. electronic goods retailers and software and cloud system providers Monthly wireless telephone service charges made directly from a wireless telephone service provider in the U.S. Terms apply The 4X reward rate is limited to the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases per year; after that, it drops to 1X per dollar. (Only purchases in your top two spending categories each billing cycle count towards the annual cap.) You also earn 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com and 1X points on all other eligible purchases.

Read our review Who it’s best for: The American Express® Business Gold Card is the best business card for those who prefer flexible spending categories that adapt to your monthly spending habits. What we like: This card offers a high reward rate in the two categories (from a list of six) where you spend the most each month. It automatically adjusts to your spending habits without the need to opt in or pick your preferred categories each month. What we don’t like: With this card, you have to pay your balance in full each month. However, some eligible purchases can be paid over time. (Terms apply.) It also has a high annual fee of $375, so it’s best to pick another business card if your spending doesn’t align with its bonus categories.

Best business card for bad credit

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Business Credit Card

Pros Earn 1.5% cash back on every eligible purchase

No annual fee

Complimentary access to Dun & Bradstreet business credit score Cons Security deposit required

No bonus categories

No introductory bonus or APR period

Offers less redemption options than other cards

Rewards Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all eligible purchases

Read our review You'll earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase. No annual cap and rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open. Who it’s best for: The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Business Credit Card is a great option for business owners aiming to build or repair their credit. What we like: This card requires a $1,000 minimum security deposit which acts as collateral if you ever fail to make the monthly payments, making it easier to qualify for. Additionally, the card offers travel perks like $100,000 in travel accident insurance, auto rental insurance, emergency ticket replacement, lost luggage assistance and legal and medical referrals while traveling. It also provides free access to your Dun & Bradstreet business credit score, so you can easily track your progress. What we don’t like: The card doesn’t offer a welcome bonus or an introductory APR period. You also get fewer redemption options (statement credit, a check or a deposit into your Bank of America® checking or savings account) than other business cards. All information about the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Business Credit Card has been collected independently by Money.com.

Best business card for customizable rewards

Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card

Pros Earn 3% cash back on the first $50,000 in in your chosen bonus category each calendar year (1% thereafter)

Earn up to 75% more cash back on eligible purchases if you're a Bank of America business checking account holder and qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business Platinum Honors Cons Bonus categories have a combined annual spending cap of $50,000

3% foreign transaction fee

Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations, office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom and wireless, computer services or business consulting services 2% back on dining 1% all on other eligible purchases You'll earn 3% and 2% cash back only on the first $50,000 in combined purchases between your chosen category and dining each calendar year, 1% thereafter.

Read our review Who it’s best for: The Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card offers reward customization capabilities that are quite uncommon, making it a great choice for those who want more control over their bonus categories. What we like: This card lets you choose your top-earning category from a list of six options, and you can change your pick as often as once a month. So, if you plan ahead, you could maximize your cash back. For example, you could set travel as your preferred bonus category before a business trip and earn 3% back on the flight ticket and rideshare services (like Uber). Additionally, the card features perks such as travel accident and auto rental insurance. What we don’t like: The card’s 3% and 2% cash back rates are limited to the first $50,000 spent in combined purchases yearly. Once you reach the cap, you’ll only earn 1% back. All information about the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card has been collected independently by Money.com.

Best business card for fair credit

Capital One Spark 1% Classic Learn More

Pros No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

5% cash back on select travel purchases through Capital One Travel Cons Earns only 1% cash back on most purchases

Doesn’t include perks or travel protections

Rewards 1% cash back on most eligible purchases

5% cash back on hotels and rental cars if booked through Capital One Travel.

Read our review Who it’s best for: While most of the best business credit cards require good or excellent credit, the Capital One Spark 1% Classic is available for business owners with a limited credit history or those with fair scores. What we like: This card is a solid option for those who need to build or improve their credit. And while it’s a starter business credit card with few perks, it doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, which other no-annual-fee cards charge. What we don’t like: The card doesn't offer a welcome bonus or many benefits. So, if you have a good or excellent credit score, you're better off with one of the other top small business credit cards on our list.



All information about the Capital One Spark 1% Classic has been collected independently by Money.com. It has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer.

Best business card for unlimited flat-rate cash back

Capital One Spark Cash Plus Our Partner Learn More

Pros 2% flat reward rate on all eligible business purchases

Get your $150 annual fee refunded (as a statement credit) each year you spend at least $150,000

No preset credit limit Cons $150 annual fee

Few extra benefits

Balance must be paid in full each month

Annual fee annual_fees Sign-up bonus bonus_miles_full Regular APR: reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR: intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Recommended credit: credit_score_needed

Rewards 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through the Capital One travel portal 2% back on all other purchases, with no annual spending caps

Read our review Who it’s best for: The Capital One Spark Cash Plus lets you earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, with no caps or category restrictions. What we like: This cards has no preset spending limit. Instead, the limit changes based on your spending behavior, payment history, credit profile and other factors. This can give business owners with excellent credit more spending flexibility. Also, you can get the card’s $150 annual fee refunded (as a statement credit) if you spend at least $150,000 in a year. What we don’t like: Since this is a charge card, you must pay your balance in full each month or else you’ll get charged late fees and your account will be considered past due — unlike standard credit cards that let you accrue a balance as long as you make a minimum monthly payment. The card also has fewer benefits than similarly priced business cards.

Best no-annual-fee business card with no foreign transaction fees

Capital One Spark Cash Select Our Partner Learn More

Pros Unlimited 1.5x cash back for your business on all purchases

5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

No yearly spending caps

No annual or foreign transaction fees Cons Few additional perks

No direct deposit redemption option

Annual fee annual_fees Sign-up bonus bonus_miles_full Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Rewards 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

1.5% cash back on all other eligible purchases

Read our review Who it’s best for: The card_name doesn’t charge annual or foreign transaction fees and it offers a high cash-back rate on most eligible purchases. What we like: Not only do you earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on most eligible purchases for your business, you can also earn 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Additionally, the card doesn’t charge any foreign transaction fees — most no-annual-fee business cards charge around 3% on transactions processed outside of the U.S. What we don’t like: The card’s bonus categories are limited, so those who spend a lot on travel, office supplies and other business-centered categories can miss out on rewards. Also, you can only redeem your cash back as a statement credit or check.

Best business travel credit card

Capital One Venture X Business Our Partner Learn More

Pros Annual $300 credit for bookings through Capital One's travel booking site

10,000 bonus miles every year (starting on your first anniversary)

Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and membership to Priority Pass

Up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® (when you use the card) Cons High annual fee ($395)

Outstanding balance must be paid in full every month

Annual fee: annual_fees Welcome offer: bonus_miles_full Regular APR: reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR: intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Recommended credit: credit_score_needed

Rewards 2 miles per dollar on every purchase

5 miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

Read our review Who it’s best for: The Capital One Venture X Business is an obvious choice for business owners seeking valuable travel benefits and a straightforward rewards program for an affordable annual fee. What we like: You’ll earn travel rewards from day-to-day spending without the hassle of tracking spending categories or limits. To add to its appeal, the card provides several premium travel benefits at a reasonable cost, including: $300 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Travel 10,000 bonus miles every year (starting on your first anniversary) Up to a $120 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Complimentary Priority Pass™ Select for access to 1,300+ airport lounges What we don’t like: Because it’s a business charge card, your bill is due in full every month. Also, this card’s rewards are rather narrowly tailored for travel, so it isn’t the best option for those who want a variety of reward categories.

Best no-annual-fee business card for office expenses

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Learn More

Pros No annual fee

Includes primary rental car coverage

High rewards rate for office supplies, cable, internet and phones services and more

Redeem for statement credits, checking account deposits, gift cards, travel purchases and more Cons $25,000 spending cap on bonus categories

Foreign transaction fees

Annual fee annual_fees Sign-up bonus bonus_miles_full Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Rewards 5% cash back on the first $25,000 in combined yearly purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services 2% back on the first $25,000 spent per year in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants 1% back on all other eligible purchases

Read our review Who it’s best for: The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is a solid no-annual-fee business credit card for small business owners who spend big on office supplies and cable, internet and phone services. What we like: The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card offers flexible redemption options. While it's advertised as a cash-back credit card, it actually earns Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. These are worth around one cent each and can be redeemed for statement credits, checking account deposits, gift cards, travel purchases and more. You can also transfer your points to other cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, even if they’re not business cards. What we don’t like: This card is not the best choice for businesses with high operational costs. Businesses that spend more than $25,000 each year in this card’s reward categories might get more value from a card with higher spending caps, like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card.

Best small business credit card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More

Pros Get bonus points for airfare, hotels, rental cars and more booked through any platform

Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Travel℠ portal

Can transfer your points to over 10 travel partners

No foreign transaction fees Cons $150,000 annual cap on bonus rate might be low for some businesses

$95 annual fee

Annual fee annual_fees Sign-up bonus bonus_miles_full Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Rewards Earn 3x points per dollar on up to $150,000 in combined purchases each card anniversary year (1x points after that) on the following categories: Shipping purchases (such as postal and freight shipping companies) Advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines Internet, cable and phone services Travel (including airlines, hotels, car rental agencies and more)

Read our review Who it’s best for: The card_name is ideal for small businesses that spend often on travel and common business expenses, like shipping purchases. What we like: The card offers valuable travel redemption options when you book through the Chase Travel℠ portal. When you use the portal, your points will be worth 1.25 cents apiece (instead of the usual one cent), and you can transfer your points to over 10 airline and hotel partners, including Jetblue, United and Marriott. The card also includes trip cancellation and interruption insurance, primary rental car coverage and cell phone coverage. What we don’t like: If your operational costs exceed $150,000 early in the year, you might do better with a card without annual caps, like the Ink Business Premier® Credit Card.

Best business credit card for large business expenses

Ink Business Premier® Credit Card Learn More

Pros Solid cash-back potential for businesses that often make purchases of $5,000 or more

Includes travel protections like primary auto rental and trip cancellation/interruption insurance

Cell phone protection plan for all devices listed on your monthly bill

Offers more spending flexibility than a traditional charge card Cons $195 annual fee

Can’t combine your rewards with other Chase cards

Rewards can’t be transferred to travel partners

Purchases that don’t qualify for Flex for Business must be paid in full every month

Annual fee: annual_fees Welcome offer: bonus_miles_full Regular APR: reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR: intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Recommended credit: credit_score_needed

Rewards 5% total cash back on travel purchased through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal

5% back on Lyft rides through March 2025

2.5% cash back on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more

2% cash back on all other eligible business purchases

Read our review Who it’s best for: The Ink Business Premier® Credit Card is an excellent option for larger businesses that need the spending power a charge card can offer. What we like: This card offers outstanding earning potential for businesses that make frequent large purchases of $5,000 or more. Also, while it’s a charge card that needs to be paid fully each month, the Flex for Business feature lets you pay qualifying purchases of $500 or more over time with interest (up to a set credit limit). This makes the card more flexible than similar charge cards. What we don’t like: Some might consider it a hassle to track which transactions must be settled by the end of the month and which can be paid over several months. Also, unlike with other Chase business cards, you can't transfer your points to travel partners or other Chase cards.

Best no-annual-fee business card for flexible rewards

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More

Pros Unlimited 1.5x points on purchases made for your business

No yearly spending caps

Primary rental car insurance

No annual fee Cons No bonus categories

Foreign transaction fees

Annual fee annual_fees Sign-up bonus bonus_miles_full Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on all eligible purchases made for your business, without any yearly caps

Read our review Who it’s best for: The card_name is an excellent option for business owners who prefer a simple earning structure and flexible redemption options. What we like: This card offers unlimited 1.5% cash back on most purchases and lets you transfer your rewards to other cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, such as the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card. This makes it a great addition to your wallet if you already own other Chase credit cards. Also, you can redeem your cash back for statement credits, account deposits, gift cards, travel purchases and more. What we don’t like: The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card doesn’t offer any additional bonus categories, and it’s not a good option for international travelers since it charges a 3% foreign transaction fee.

Best no-annual-fee cash back business card

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card Our Partner Learn More

Pros High flat reward rate for most purchases

No annual fee

Access to Expanded Buying Power feature lets you spend above your credit limit (Terms apply) Cons You can only redeem your cash back earnings as a statement credit

Annual cap on bonus category

Terms apply. Click here for applicable rates and fees.

Regular APR: reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR: intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Recommended credit: credit_score_needed

Rewards 2% cash back on eligible business purchases (up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1%)

Read our review Who it’s best for: The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is an excellent choice for business owners who prefer a simple cash-back rate and automatic redemptions. What we like: Business owners can earn cash back on most everyday purchases without being limited to bonus categories. Also, your cash back is automatically redeemed as a statement credit at the end of each billing cycle, making the card even easier to use. What we don’t like: You can’t redeem your cash back for account deposits, checks, travel or gift cards, like with other business credit cards.

Best no-annual fee business card for everyday spending

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Our Partner Learn More

Pros No annual fee

Earns 2 points per dollar on eligible business purchases (up to $50,000 per year)

Can transfer your points to 16 travel partners

Access to Expanded Buying Power that lets you spend above your credit limit (Terms apply) Cons Points are worth only 0.6 cents each when redeemed for statement credits

Terms apply. Click here for applicable rates and fees.

Annual fee annual_fees Welcome offer bonus_miles_full Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Rewards 2x points on everyday business purchases (on first $50,000 spent in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter) 1x on other eligible purchases Terms and limitations apply

Read our review Who it’s best for: Consider The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express if you want to earn high rewards on most purchases without being limited by bonus categories. (Terms apply.) What we like: You can redeem your points for travel bookings or transfer them to one of the issuer’s airline and hotel partners, which include Delta, Jetblue and Hilton. Also, this card features Expanded Buying Power, which lets you spend above your credit limit up to a certain amount. (Terms apply.) What we don’t like: This card is not ideal if you'd like to redeem your points for statement credits as points are valued at 0.6 cents per dollar when used this way.

Best business card for luxury perks

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Our Partner Learn More

Pros Comprehensive travel insurance*

Transfer points to 16 travel partners, including Delta and Marriott

Airport lounge access in more than 1,400 locations worldwide (enrollment required) Cons $695 annual fee

Car rental insurance is secondary**

Statement credits are worth only 0.6 cents per point

(Terms apply. Click here for applicable rates and fees.)

Annual fee annual_fees Welcome offer bonus_miles_full Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Rewards 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through the amextravel.com 1.5x points (up to the first $2 million yearly per Card Account) at U.S. construction material and hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers, software and cloud system providers and shipping providers 1.5x points (up to the first $2 million yearly per Card Account) on purchases of $5,000 or more, regardless of the category Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus Terms apply

Read our review Who it’s best for: The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is an excellent business and travel rewards card featuring an extensive list of benefits that few others can match, making it a no-brainer for frequent travelers. What we like: The card provides statement credits for select purchases, including tech, recruiting and wireless, made in the first year. (Enrollment required.) It also features several statement credits that make it an excellent travel card, including: After selecting a qualifying airline, receive up to $200 per year in airline fee credits to cover checked bags, in-flight refreshments and other incidental fees charged by the airline to the Business Platinum Card® $100 credit for Global Entry or $85 for TSA PreCheck® (every 4 or 4.5 years, respectively) ​​when you use your Business Platinum Card® to enroll Up to $199 for CLEAR® Plus membership once per year (subject to auto-renewal) when you pay for membership using the Business Platinum Card® Access to over 1,400 airport lounges worldwide (enrollment required for Priority Pass™ Select) Terms apply What we don’t like: The Business Platinum Card® from American Express has one of the steepest annual fees ($695) in the market. However, it's well worth it if you travel enough to take advantage of its extensive list of benefits.

Best no-annual-fee business card for gas

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card Learn More

Pros No annual fee

No yearly caps on cash back earned

Unlimited 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants

Annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription services Cons 3% foreign transaction fee

Rewards 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Rewards Center 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

Read our review Who is it best for: The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card is a great option for business owners who spend a lot on gas and EV charging stations, as well as restaurants. What we like: You get unlimited 3% cash back on popular spending categories (gas, EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants). Additionally, you get a yearly $100 statement credit after you make 11 consecutive monthly purchases with an eligible software service provider, such as FreshBooks or QuickBooks. What we don’t like: The card offers few benefits and redemption options compared to similar no-annual-fee business cards. For example, it doesn’t include rental car insurance and you can’t redeem your cash back for travel bookings. All information about the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card has been collected independently by Money.com.

Business Credit Cards Guide

Business credit cards can be valuable financial tools for established businesses, startups, sole proprietorships and even freelancers.

These types of credit cards offer more than high bonus rewards on business expenses. They give your business greater spending flexibility and offer rewards in often-used categories such as advertising or shipping services.

They also separate your business and personal finances and help you build your company’s credit profile, which can give you access to favorable interest rates and a wider array of financial products.

Read on for an overview of how these cards work and how to choose the best business credit card for you.

What is a business credit card?

Business credit cards are a financial tool designed to help streamline business transactions. They provide business owners with a separate credit line from their personal ones, which can facilitate the tracking of company expenses and tax filing.

They often feature higher credit limits than personal credit cards and business-centric features, such as free employee cards and automated quarterly and year-end summaries. Additionally, these cards typically offer generous rewards for business expenses, including gas, office supplies, phone plans and social media advertising.

How do business credit cards work?

Business credit cards work the same way as personal cards do. They give you access to a revolving line of credit, meaning you can make purchases or take out cash advances up to a certain amount, known as the credit limit.

You'll receive a monthly account statement disclosing the total amount owed and the minimum amount due. You'll have to make at least the minimum payment to avoid late fees and keep your account in good standing. However, paying the full balance is preferable to avoid racking up interest charges on the remaining balance.

Pros and cons of business credit cards

Pros Some cards offer high rewards on business-related spending categories, like office supply stores and internet plans.

Cards include account and expense management tools, such as year-end account summaries and access to bookkeeping software.

You can give cards to each of your employees, assign separate credit limits and monitor their spending.

These cards are available to self-employed individuals, like freelancers and independent contractors. Cons Most require a personal guarantee, which means you’ll be personally liable for any debt even if the business fails.

Their highest reward rates are only for business purchases.

To qualify, the card issuer will look into your personal credit history and credit score. A poor credit history will lower your approval odds.

Types of business credit cards

Here’s a rundown of the differences between the three main types of business credit cards.

Small business credit cards

Most business cards available online are considered small business credit cards. These generally offer perks and benefits tailored towards small business owners or freelancers who have lower operational expenses than larger companies.

These cards feature reward programs that let you earn points redeemable for cash back, statement credits, travel, gift cards and more, depending on the issuer.

Corporate credit card

Corporate cards are similar to small business ones in terms of reward programs. However, their benefits are typically geared towards larger corporations with a well-established business history, significant revenue and hundreds of employees or more.

A business must be registered as a C Corp or an S Corp to qualify, not as a sole proprietorship or partnership (although some card issuers welcome different types of business structures). Also, the company is responsible for paying the card, not the cardholder directly. This means that approval of the account is based mainly on the company's finances, unlike small business cards, which take into account an individual's credit report.

Charge cards

The main difference between a charge card and a small business credit card is that charge cards don't have preset spending limits. Instead, issuers approve each purchase you make with a charge card individually, based on your income, creditworthiness and payment history.

This system gives business owners with excellent credit greater spending flexibility. However, charge cards must be paid in full each month. If you don’t settle the outstanding balance on time, you'll incur late fees and other penalties, depending on your card's agreement.

It's worth noting that some credit card providers allow you to repay select purchases over time, with interest. For instance, certain American Express business cards offer the Pay Over Time feature, which allows for minimum payments on eligible purchases — like a traditional credit card.

Business credit cards vs. personal credit cards

Business credit cards Personal credit cards Best for These cards are best for business owners who want to separate their business expenses from their personal ones while building their business credit score. These cards are best for individuals who want an accessible line of credit for everyday expenses and to build their credit history. Credit limit It’s calculated based on the business's credit score and financial information. Many lenders also consider your personal credit history. Lenders consider your employment status, income and credit report, which includes information on your payment history and current debts. Credit reporting Transactions on business credit cards are reported to business credit bureaus, such as Dun & Bradstreet. However, lenders might report late payments to consumer credit agencies, impacting your personal credit score. The account activity on personal credit cards gets reported to the three major credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. Rewards and benefits Business credit cards are designed to meet the needs of businesses. They feature benefits such as expense tracking tools and bonus categories for gas, office supplies, internet services and more. Some also include travel insurance. Personal credit cards often provide bonus points or miles for everyday expenses, such as dining, grocery shopping and streaming services. They often feature travel benefits, like car rental insurance and purchase protections, such as extended warranty coverage. Authorized users They usually offer free employee cards for which you can set customized spending limits. This makes it easier to track employee spending, and you can earn rewards from their purchases. You can typically add free authorized users to your account, who get access to most of the same benefits as the primary cardholder. However, some high-end credit cards charge an annual fee for each additional authorized user.

How to get a business credit card

Before applying for a business credit card, check your credit report for inaccurate or outdated information that might be lowering your credit score, and if you find any, dispute it. (Check out How to Dispute Your Credit Report for more information.)

Once you verify your credit history, these are some of the factors you should consider when looking for a new business credit card:

Go over your business's expenses and identify the main spending categories. This can help you narrow your card options to those offering bonus categories that align with your spending habits.

Check if the card's bonus categories have quarterly or annual spending caps, which can impact your reward-earning potential.

Compare cards based on their fees and interest rates. For example, if you travel often, you may want a card that doesn't charge foreign transaction fees.

Prioritize the card's ongoing benefits over its welcome offer. Perks like travel accident insurance and cell phone protection often determine the long-term value of a card, especially if you'll be paying an annual fee. Also, make sure the card’s features align with your business needs.

Consider the card's redemption options. For instance, some cards reduce the value of your points or miles if you redeem them for cash back.

What you need to apply for a business credit card

Most card applications can be completed online in a couple of minutes. Here are some details you’ll likely need to provide during the process:

Legal name

Date of birth

Social Security number

Home address

Email address

Phone number

Annual income

Business name and contact information

Number of employees

Business type and category

Legal business structure

Employer identification number (EIN)

Estimated revenue

Monthly expenses

How to get the most out of your business credit card

Here are some tips to get the most out of your card’s rewards program and features:

Use your card often but wisely. The more you use your card, the more you'll earn points, miles or cash back rewards you can redeem for account deposits, statement credits, airfare, hotel stays, gift cards and more (depending on your credit card issuer). Having said that, it’s important to stay below your credit limit and aim to pay your monthly bill in full to avoid interest charges.

Maximize the card's bonus categories. Make sure you know your card’s bonus categories and use it to make purchases that align with those.

Take advantage of its benefits. Most cards include benefits such as extended warranties, insurance policies and roadside assistance. If you get a card with travel insurance, use it to pay for your tickets so that you can be reimbursed if any of the events covered by the policy should cause you to miss, cancel or delay your trip. .

Add employees to your account. Their spending will earn you extra rewards. However, it's a good idea to set spending limits for their cards to control expenses.

Make sure you use the introductory offer. For example, if the card has a 0% APR introductory period, you can plan major purchases during these months and carry a balance without incurring interest charges. (Note: you'll still have to make monthly minimum payments during a 0% APR period.)

Business Credit Cards FAQs What is the best business credit card? chevron-down chevron-up The best credit card for your business depends on your company's needs. When comparing credit card offers, take the time to evaluate reward rates and ongoing benefits, as well as fees and interest rates. We found that some of the best business credit cards offer high rewards on office supplies, phone plans and media advertising purchases, like the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and the The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Should I get a business credit card? chevron-down chevron-up If you’re an entrepreneur, it’s generally a good idea to get a card specifically for your business expenses. Business credit cards can improve your cash flow and separate your personal and business expenses. They also provide rewards in the form of cash back, points or miles for everyday business purchases and additional benefits, like travel insurance or statement credits. What is a good business credit score? chevron-down chevron-up Business scores range between 0 and 100. According to the Paydex scoring systems, one of the most popular models, scores of 80 or above are considered excellent and will likely give you access to the best credit terms available. Scores of 50 to 79 indicate moderate risk, and lenders view anything lower as a high risk of late payments. Which business credit cards report to personal credit bureaus? chevron-down chevron-up Credit card issuers usually don't report activity from your business credit card to your personal credit file. However, some might if your account is delinquent. With this in mind, consider confirming with your issuer whether they report information to consumer credit bureaus, especially if you're concerned about the impact on your personal credit score. How many business credit cards should I have? chevron-down chevron-up You need at least one business credit if you want to keep your business expenses separate from your personal finances. However, as your business grows so might your need to increase your purchasing power. In such a case, you could apply for additional cards to get multiple lines of credit. Further, having different credit cards can be beneficial since they often feature varied rewards and perks like travel insurance.

How We Chose the Best Business Credit Cards

We evaluated dozens of business credit cards based on their rewards rates, ongoing benefits, fees and redemption options.

Reward programs. We evaluated the rewards programs of each card and considered how their spending categories could help businesses maximize earnings.

Redemption options. We considered how many redemption options each card offered, such as statement credits, cash back and travel bookings.

Ongoing benefits. We preferred cards that feature several ongoing benefits, like extended warranty, purchase protection, rental car insurance, travel coverage and more.

Introductory offers. If some cards had similar bonus rates and benefits, we compared their welcome bonuses and introductory APR offers.

Annual fee. We considered each card’s annual fee, generally preferring cards with low or no fees. If the card had high annual fees, we evaluated whether its benefits were worth the cost.

Other fees. We also took into account each card’s APR, foreign transaction and balance transfer fees.

Summary of Money’s Best Business Credit Cards of June 2025

