This Week's Best Credit Card Deal: Capital One Gives You 5% Cash Back on Food Delivery

More so than other card issuers, Capital One has responded to the coronavirus crisis by quickly changing the terms of its most popular cards to reflect America’s new spending habits. Even as more restaurants reopen around the country, people aren’t eating out nearly as much as they used to. But they certainly are ordering out for delivery — and now Capital One is offering very high rates of return on Uber Eats purchases from its top rewards cards.
Through January 31, 2021, Capital One Venture and VentureOne cardholders automatically earn unlimited 5x miles on all Uber Eats purchases, and holders of their Savor and no-fee SavorOne cards will receive unlimited 5% cash back on purchases made directly from Uber Eats with your card.
Just remember that purchases that are paid for with third party payment accounts, such as PayPal, mobile or wireless card readers, mobile or digital wallets, such as Apple Pay and Android Pay, or similar technology won’t qualify for the additional rewards.
To put this into perspective, Venture cardholders already earn unlimited double miles on all purchases, and Savor ($95 annual fee) cardholders always earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% back at grocery stores and 1% back on all other purchases.
Since April, holders of Capital One’s flagship Venture card ($95 annual fee) or its no-fee VentureOne have been able to redeem their miles for statement credits worth one cent each not just for travel, but for eligible restaurant delivery (including Uber Eats), takeout and streaming service purchases (through September 30, 2020). These cardholders can also transfer miles to airline and hotel programs, which can potentially offer even more value when travel fully resumes.
But for now, the opportunity to earn rewards worth at least 5% of spending on all your Uber Eats purchases is our deal of the week at a time so many Americans prefer to order out, but eat in their homes.
