This Week's Best Credit Card Deal: Get 5% Cash Back on Groceries for a Whole Year

The Chase Freedom Unlimited has always been a strong card, as it gives 1.5% cash back on all purchases. But Chase has just released a new offer with a big cash back bonus as well as incredible introductory rewards at grocery stores.

New Chase Freedom Unlimited Card Details

With this new limited-time offer from Chase, new Freedom Unlimited applicants can earn $200 in cash back after using their card to spend just $500 in purchase within three months of account opening. That bonus offer has come and gone over the years, but it’s never featured an additional bonus offer for grocery purchases.

You’ll receive 5% cash back at grocery stores on up to $12,000 spent in your first year. This means you could potentially earn as much as $600 in cash back if you spend an average of $1,000 a month at the grocery store, on top of the $200 signup bonus. Best of all, there’s no annual fee for this card.

Meanwhile, this card offers new applicants 15 months of interest free financing. Other benefits include a complimentary three months of DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service that provides unlimited deliveries for a $0 delivery fee on eligible orders over $12 (other fees may apply). After that, you are automatically enrolled in DashPass at 50% off for the next 9 months. You can also earn 5% cash back on Lyft rides through March 2022 with the Chase Freedom Unlimited card.

How to Maximize Chase Rewards

First, you’ll want to use this card for you everyday spending, so that you quickly earn the $200 welcome bonus for spending $500 within three months of account opening. Then, you’ll want to make the Chase Freedom Unlimited your go-to card for groceries, to ensure you take advantage of the 5% cash back at grocery stores in every way possible. Remember that most grocery stores have pharmacies where you can fulfill prescriptions. You can also buy plenty of gifts, housewares and seasonal items at most grocery stores, and sometimes even things like grills and patio furniture.

Finally, anyone who also holds a Chase Sapphire Preferred, Sapphire Reserve or Ink Preferred card will be able add their rewards to their balance of Ultimate Rewards points. These points can then be worth even more when redeemed for travel reservations or transferred to airline miles or hotel points.

The Drawbacks

Like most reward credit cards, this card has an interest rate that’s higher than average. If you’ll need to carry a balance, you’re better off looking for the card with the lowest possible interest rates, which won’t be a rewards card.

Bottom Line: Should You Get a Chase Freedom Unlimited Card?

With most travelers grounded these days, you may prefer to earn cash back rewards from credit cards instead of travel rewards. And when you can earn 5% cash back at the grocery store for the next year, you’ll receive tremendous value from this card.

Ads by Ad Practitioners A credit repair company could improve your chances of getting approved. Credit repair companies, like Credit Saint, specialize in finding and helping you remove mistakes on your report to help you improve your credit. GET STARTED ADVERTISEMENT

More From Money:

Nobody Is Really Traveling Right Now. Should You Consider a Travel Rewards Credit Card Anyway?

This Week’s Best Credit Card Deal: Capital One Gives You 5% Cash Back on Food Delivery

Coronavirus and Online Grocery Delivery: Everything You Need to Know