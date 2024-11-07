6 Best Credit Repair Companies of October 2024

Our editorial team was among the first to thoroughly research, evaluate and pick the best credit repair companies in the market. Since 2016, we’ve spent thousands of hours investigating the industry and vetting around two dozen national providers.

Credit repair involves reviewing your credit report for inaccuracies and disputing them with the reporting agencies.

You can repair your credit history yourself, but hiring a credit repair service can be helpful if your report has multiple mistakes.

Credit repair companies evaluate your credit report and dispute any errors on your behalf with the credit bureaus and your lenders.

Some companies also offer ongoing credit consultations and additional financial tools, like credit and identity theft monitoring.

The process can be time-consuming, often lasting up to a year.

Our Top Picks for Best Credit Repair Companies

The companies listed below are in alphabetical order.

Best Credit Repair Reviews

Best for Low Setup Fees: The Credit People Our Partner View Plans





Pros Simple pricing structure

Customer service available through phone, chat or email

Low one-time first work fee ($19)

Unlimited challenges with all three bureaus Cons No credit monitoring

No financial management tools

HIGHLIGHTS Monthly fee: $99, $119 or $599 six-month flat rate Set-up fee: $19 (No setup fees with six-month plan) Money-back guarantee: Cancel at any time and you won't be charged for that month of service. If you choose the flat-fee plan, you have a full six-month satisfaction guarantee

Why we chose this company: We chose The Credit People as the best option for low startup fees because the company only charges $19. This sets it apart from competitors, which usually charge around $79 or more to set up your account and pull your credit report.

Additionally, The Credit People offers an excellent money-back guarantee. The company lets you cancel your subscription whenever you want and refunds both the last and previous month's payment. Most credit repair companies, on the other hand, have a 90-day money-back guarantee or only refund you for the last month of service.

The Credit People’s interface is also a plus — you can monitor updates to your credit report or score from all three credit bureaus from their easy-to-use online dashboard. It also lets you track open disputes and connect to customer service if you have any questions.

The three memberships offered by The Credit People include the following credit repair services:

Standard Plan



$99 p/m Premium Plan



$119 p/m Flat-rate Plan



$599 One-time fee Credit score before and after negative items are removed Unlimited disputes to all three credit bureaus Credit score from all bureaus updated monthly Debt validation letters Creditor interventions Unlimited disputes to all three credit bureaus Same benefits as the premium plan Cancel at any and get a refund for the remaining months

Best Bonus Features: The Credit Pros Our Partner View Plans

Pros Financial management tools and credit monitoring included with every plan

Live chat available

Certified FICO professionals

No setup fee Cons Basic credit repair package only includes one credit dispute

24/7 phone support isn't available

HIGHLIGHTS Monthly fee: $69, $129 or $149 Set-up fee: $119, $129 or $149 Money-back guarantee: 90 days

Why we chose this company: Many credit repair companies offer extra perks only with their most expensive plan. We chose The Credit Pros as Best for Bonus Features since it offers useful financial management tools at all price tiers.

The plans include tools like bill reminders and a budgeting system that syncs to your accounts in real time. They also feature TransUnion alerts to track credit score changes and dark web monitoring to check if your personal information (like your Social Security number or address) was leaked.

The most comprehensive plan, the Success Plus, also lets you access reports and scores from the three credit bureaus and a credit builder loan that can help improve your credit history if you make timely payments.

All plans include access to The Credit Pros' mobile app, which lets you review disputes, receive real-time updates and monitor your credit score and report.

The company's free consultation is available in English and Spanish, something not common in the credit repair industry. However, note that its initial work fee is higher than many other competitors' — $119 for its low and medium tier plans and $149 for its premium plan.

Money Management



$69 p/m Prosperity



$129 p/m Success Plus



$149 p/m $119 one-time initial work fee One-bureau report and scores ID Cover Darkweb monitoring TransUnion alerts Real-time account sync Bill reminder Budgeting system $129 one-time initial work fee Same features as the Money Management plan Three-bureau Credit bureau challenges Cease and desist letters Letters of reference Creditor interventions $149 one-time initial work fee Same features as the Prosperity plan Access to credit builder loan (if interested) Three-bureau reports and scores

Best Overall: Credit Saint Our Partner View Plans

Pros 90-day money-back guarantee

Clear pricing policies

Online sign-up available

Online chat available weekdays from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Cons Service not available in South Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi, Oregon, Maine and Washington, D.C.

First work fee of up to $195

HIGHLIGHTS Monthly fee: $79.99 – $139.99 Set-up fee: $99 - $195 Money-back guarantee: 90 days

Why we chose this company: Credit Saint is our pick for Best Overall because of its clear pricing policies and comprehensive package options.

The company offers three credit repair packages: Credit Polish, Credit Remodel and Clean Slate. The packages — which range from $79.99 to $139.99 — differ in how many claims they’ll dispute a month, from five claims with the basic “Credit Polish” plan to an unlimited amount with the premium “Clean Slate” plan.

Each package also features a different suite of financial tools. The basic plan, for instance, includes a credit score tracker, while the highest tier plan adds credit and identity theft monitoring, lost wallet protection and more.

Credit Saint offers a free consultation to evaluate your particular situation and identify the next steps you should take. Once you sign up with them, the company assigns an advisory team to your case and schedules calls to keep you informed.

Credit Saint also provides a credit score analysis and educational content to help customers better understand their credit. Some plans also include a personalized guide to building credit. Additionally, the company offers a 90-day money-back guarantee if you don’t see any changes in your credit history after three months.

Credit Polish $79.99 p/m Credit Remodel $99.99 p/m Clean Slate $139.99 p/m $99 one-time initial work fee

Challenges to the 3 Credit Bureaus

Score Analysis

Score Tracker

Access to Educational Content

90 Day Money Back Guarantee

Creditor Intervention Letters $99 one-time initial work fee

Same as Credit Polish plan

Creditor Intervention Letters

Inquiry Targeting

Personalized Guide to Building Credit

Access to Educational Content

One-Bureau Report and Scores

Real-Time Account Sync $195 initial work fee

Same as Clean Slate plan

Acqualify Loan Readiness Program Enrollment

Rent-to-Own Home Program available through Pathway Homes

Report Your Payments to all 3 Bureaus

Three-Bureau Reports and Scores

Early Warning System for Bank Accounts

$1M ID Theft Insurance Policy

Best for DIY Credit Repair: Credit Versio View Plans

Pros AI software analyzes your credit reports to identify negative items

Automatically generates dispute letters based on your credit situation

Keeps track of your credit score and disputes with an easy-to-read dashboard

Monthly plans include identity theft insurance Cons You must mail the dispute letters yourself

No credit experts to assist you

No money-back guarantee

No credit consultations

HIGHLIGHTS Monthly fee: $24.95 - 29.95 Set-up fees: None Money-back guarantee: None

Why we chose this company: Credit Versio is our pick for Best for DIY Credit Repair because it’s a low-cost alternative to traditional crexdit repair services and simplifies the often complicated credit repair process.

Even though you can dispute credit inaccuracies yourself at no cost, the process can be time-consuming and stressful. Credit repair software, Credit Versio, can help streamline this process.

The company’s software uses artificial intelligence to scan your credit reports for negative items that may be lowering your credit score. It then organizes them according to the credit bureau that reported it.

If you find a mistake, the software can generate tailored dispute letters based on your credit information and why you believe that item is inaccurate.All you have to do is print out the letter and mail it to the credit bureau.

Credit Versio offers three plans that provide unlimited dispute letters and monthly credit reports and scores. Two give you access to SmartCredit’s credit monitoring platform, and the most expensive plan also includes IdentityIQ, an identity theft protection service.

Adding these services lets Credit Versio keep track of any changes to your credit report in case you need to send out more dispute letters.

smartcredit BASIC



$24.95 p/m smartcredit PREMIUM



$29.95 p/m Unlimited disputes Monthly 3-Bureau reports & scores Identity insurance up to $1 million Credit monitoring alerts from TransUnion Access to Smartcredit Money Manager Two monthly Transunion Report & score Unlimited disputes Monthly 3-Bureau reports & scores Identity insurance up to $1 million Credit monitoring alerts from TransUnion Access to Smartcredit Money Manager Unlimited Transunion Report & score updates

Credit Repair Industry Leader: Lexington Law Our Partner View Plans

Pros Online contact options

Free credit assessment

Monthly Transunion FICO® score updates Cons Settled a lawsuit filed by the CFPB that alleged it collected advance fees illegally through telemarketing

No satisfaction guarantee

Only up to 3 Experian interventions per month

HIGHLIGHTS Monthly fee: $119.95 Money-back guarantee: None

Why we chose this company: Lexington Law is our pick for industry leader due to its 20 years of experience and almost nationwide availability (every state except in Oregon).

Because it’s a law firm and its staff is mostly attorneys and paralegals, the company is said to explore every legal avenue to correct inaccuracies in your credit report.

The company offers a single credit repair package for $139.95 per month, but Money readers can access a discounted price of $119.95 if they sign up through this page. The plan includes challenges to all three credit bureaus, creditor intervention letters and up to $1 million in identity theft insurance. You also get personalized credit score improvement strategies to help improve your overall credit health.

If you want to track your credit progress, Lexington has a highly ranked mobile app where users have 24/7 access to their credit score analysis, personalized counseling plan and dispute updates.

However, Lexington Law has had its share of legal problems. In November 2023, it settled a lawsuit from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which had alleged the company illegally charged upfront fees through telemarketing. The company is no longer conducting phone sales operations pursuant to the terms of their agreement.

Despite this, Lexington Law remains a powerful player in the industry and offers the advantage of having an experienced law firm handling your case.

Best Value: Sky Blue Credit Repair Our Partner View Plans

Pros 50% discount for couples

Repair up to 15 items every 35 days

Online sign-up available

Pause your subscription whenever you like Cons No financial tools, such as credit score tracker

Credit disputes limited to five per bureau every 35 days

HIGHLIGHTS Monthly fee: $79, $99 or $119 for individuals ($119, $149 or $179 for couples) Set-up fee: $79 or $99 Money-back guarantee: 90 days

Why we chose this company: Sky Blue Credit Repair is our pick for best value because it offers low-cost credit-repair packages that include just about everything you need to clean up your credit report quickly.

For $79 a month, Sky Blue provides a basic package that includes credit bureau disputes, three-bureau reports and scores, one-on-one consultations, an online client portal and a credit score tracker.

The company also offers a full service and a premium package for $99 and $199 a month, respectively. These include everything in the basic one as well as creditor interventions, debt validation letters, cease and desist letters, personal information correction letters, credit-building tools and more.

The company can also help you organize a strategy to improve your credit score, and you can schedule consultations if you have questions about anything credit-related, like credit card offers or loan applications.

It’s also worth noting that Sky Blue Credit Repair offers one of the most flexible subscriptions on the market. If you want to skip a month of service without canceling your subscription, you can request a pause through your online account.

You won't be charged while your account is paused, and you can resume the subscription when needed. This could save you money on startup fees, which most credit repair firms charge whenever you start using their services.

Its credit repair plans include:

Premium $119 p/m ($179 for couples) Full Service



$99 p/m



($149 for couples) Basic



$79 p/m



($119 for couples) Everything in Full Service Plan

Monthly Inquiry Disputes

Debt Validation Letters

Cease and Desist letters

Personal Information Correction Letters Everything in Basic Plan

Creditor interventions

Inquiry disputes

Debt validation letters

Cease and desist letters

Personal information correction letters

45-Day credit updates

Credit builder tool Three-bureau reports and scores

Credit bureaus disputes

One-on-one consultations

Score tracker

24/7 access to client portal

60-Day credit updates

Other credit repair companies we considered

We researched dozens of companies in the process of compiling our list of the top credit repair services. Some companies, however, didn’t make the cut. These are some of them:

Safeport Law charges $129.99 monthly for a credit repair package that includes challenges to the three main credit bureaus, creditor interventions and a credit score analysis and tracker. However, the company only offers one service plan, while most of our main picks offer two or more. Also, it charges a $129 setup fee, which is higher compared to companies with similar service plans.

Pros 90-day money-back guarantee

Credit score tracker and analysis

24/7 online progress tracking Cons Only one credit repair plan

Higher setup fee than competitors with similar service plans

Credit Glory doesn’t show plans and pricing information clearly on their website, making it challenging for potential customers to make well-informed decisions.

Pros Customer service available on weekends

Phone line available to contact credit experts directly Cons No information on pricing and services available on the company website

Can only sign up by calling

CreditRepair.com offers several credit repair plans starting at $69.95. It includes a free, online initial assessment, your credit score, a negative item summary and a personalized credit repair plan. However, they don’t have a money-back guarantee, which other companies include at that price point.

Pros Free online credit assessment

Online chat available

Sign up with a friend or family member and both get a 50% discount on the first payment Cons Settled a lawsuit filed by the CFPB that alleged it collected advance fees illegally through telemarketing

Trinity Credit Services has over nine years in the credit repair business. The company offers a free credit report evaluation and a customized credit repair plan, which you can keep track of online. However, the company isn't clear about service costs and setup fees on their website. Additionally, they don’t provide information about guarantees.

Pros Free credit report evaluation

Track the dispute process online Cons No information about services and fees

Pyramid Credit Repair has over ten years of experience, and it's one of the few credit repair companies offering 24/7 customer support. However, this benefit is only available with the company’s priciest plan ($179 monthly fee with a first-work fee of the same amount). In addition, its cheaper plans ($89 and $129) include fewer benefits than similarly priced plans from competitors.

Pros Offers 24/7 customer support (with the premium plan)

Includes a score analysis and online portal Cons No money-back guarantee

AMB Credit Consultants has been in business for more than 10 years, but there are some drawbacks to its services. For example, it doesn't offer a free credit consultation, and you must subscribe to a monthly credit monitoring plan from IdentityIQ for $24.99 before scheduling a consultation.

Pros Over ten years of experience

Discount for couples Cons Must commit to at least 6-9 months of service

Must pay for a monthly credit monitoring subscription before the initial consultation

Extra fee for third-party credit monitoring

CreditFirm.net charges $49.99 per month for individuals ($89.99 for couples), which is relatively inexpensive compared to other companies. But the company doesn't offer a free credit consultation, money-back guarantee or additional finance tools.

Pros No setup fees

Couples discount available

Cancel any time

Unlimited disputes to creditors Cons Monthly credit monitoring not available

No money-back guarantee

Outdated website is hard to navigate

Customers must send in credit reports themselves

The Credit Assistance Network's website is outdated and hard to navigate. There's little to no information regarding the company's reputation on third-party party review sites. Additionally, the company doesn't offer credit repair services. Instead, it forwards you to The Credit Pros, one of our main picks. With this in mind, we recommend signing up with The Credit Pros directly.

Pros 20% discount for friends or spouses

Includes personal finance tools

Credit restoration services managed by The Credit Pros (one of our main picks) Cons Outdated or unclear information on its website

Credit Repair Guide

Credit report mistakes are much more common than you might think. And, while you can remove inaccurate information from your credit report yourself, the process is often frustrating and time consuming.

A credit repair agency can make this process easier by doing the heavy lifting for you — obtaining your reports, finding inaccuracies and disputing any mistakes on your behalf directly with lenders and credit bureaus. However, many companies make false claims and lure customers into paying for services that won't deliver any results.

Table of Contents

What is credit repair?

Credit repair is the process of improving one's credit history and score. It often involves reviewing your credit history for inaccuracies and disputing them with the credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion).

You can repair your credit report yourself for free. Additionally, you could consider hiring a credit repair company, which reviews your reports for mistakes and disputes them by contacting the credit bureaus on your behalf.

Taking the time to repair your credit can raise your credit score, which can improve your approval odds for the best credit cards and loans, and help you qualify for more favorable interest rates.

How does credit repair work?

Whether you do it yourself or hire a company, credit repair usually involves:

Requesting your credit reports from the main credit bureaus

Reviewing them for inaccurate information

Filing a dispute with the credit bureau that generated the report that has errors

Per the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FRCA), you have the right to dispute any information you believe is inaccurate. The credit reporting agencies must investigate within 30 days and delete the item from your report if found to be erroneous. They are also required to send you the results of the investigation within five business days of completing it.

Note that you (and credit repair companies) can only remove inaccurate information from your credit report. If your report doesn't have errors, you should focus on paying your bills on time, keeping a low credit utilization ratio and reducing your total debt.

How do credit repair companies work?

Credit repair companies start the process by reviewing your credit reports for errors and outdated information, like accounts that don't belong to your or collections that are older than seven years.

If you want to move on with the process, a representative will have you sign a limited power of attorney contract. This document gives the company the legal right to act on your behalf. Once you sign the contract, the company will start disputing inaccurate items with your creditors and the major credit bureaus.

The best credit repair companies will also track your disputes’ progress and update you frequently on the status of each disputed item. They will usually send progress reports along with an updated copy of your credit report so you can review the changes.

How long does it take to repair your credit?

"The amount of time it takes varies greatly depending upon each person's unique circumstances and other actions they take to improve their credit," says Thomas Nitzsche, Sr. Director of Media and Brand for credit counseling agency Money Management International.

For example, Nitzsche says you may see a credit score increase in around one to three months once errors are disputed and removed from your report. On the other hand, accurate negative items, like late credit card payments, stay on your file for seven years.

How long do negative items affect your credit score?

The impact of negative information lessens as time goes on. "It is difficult to say how much of an impact different negative items on a report will have, but the older an account is, the less impact it has on a score," explained Becky House, Director of Strategic Initiatives for credit counseling agency American Financial Solutions.

Nitzsche also mentioned that how much a negative item lowers your score depends on the individual's credit profile. For example, the effect should be less drastic if you have other credit lines in good standing. "This is why it's important to take proactive steps to get trade lines back into good standing or to create new ones reporting positively," added Nitzsche.

House also pointed out that lenders can have different guidelines on which negative items they're willing to accept when evaluating a borrower's credit history. "For instance, one lender may be okay funding a loan for someone who had a negative credit mark three years ago; another lender may have a risk policy that denies loans if someone has that information on their credit report."

What you should know before hiring a credit repair company

There are some things to keep in mind when you're trying to rebuild your credit history:

Not all negative items can be removed

​​A red flag that a company is scamming you is if it guarantees it can remove all negative items from your report. Late payments, hard inquiries, charge-offs, repossessions and debt collections can only be removed if the information is inaccurate or outdated. If a negative item is correct, it generally stays on your report for seven years — and up to 10 years for Chapter 7 bankruptcies.

For more information on other potential red flags, check out Warning signs of a credit repair scam.

Deleted items can reappear on your credit report

Deleted items can reappear on your report if the bank, credit card company or debt collector reports them to the bureaus again. House mentioned that this usually happens if the reporting company believes the disputed item is valid.

You (or the credit repair company) can file a new dispute. However, House says it should be reframed or updated to better explain why the information on your report is wrong. You can do so by providing additional documentation to support your claim.

You might have to do some of the legwork

You may have to provide credit repair agencies with documentation to support disputes of negative information on your credit report.

Most companies have setup fees

Most credit repair companies charge an initial fee (also called setup or first work fee) that can range anywhere between $15 to $200. This fee is used to set up your account, which may involve gathering your personal and financial information and creating a strategy plan for your particular credit situation.

Companies can’t charge you in advance for their services

Once you pay the setup fee (if required), companies can’t make any additional charges unless they prove that the services offered to you in their contract are being fulfilled.

You have three business days to cancel a contract without incurring any penalties

The Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA) states that you have the right to back out of a contract within three business days of signing it without any charges or cancellation fees.

How to choose the right credit repair company

These are some factors to keep in mind to avoid credit repair scams:

1. Look out for false promises

Legitimate credit repair companies will never guarantee they can remove accurate information from your report or promise you a new credit identity, for example.

For steps on how to deal with negative items that cannot be disputed, read our guide on how to repair bad credit.

2. Check for Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA) compliance

Make sure the company you choose follows CROA guidelines, which establishes clear directives that legitimate credit repair agencies should follow. According to the CROA, credit repair companies must:

Provide a written contract explaining their services in detail, including service costs, guarantees and an estimate of how long the process will take

Give you a copy of the “Consumer Credit File Rights Under State and Federal Law,” a document that states your right to order credit reports and dispute inaccurate information yourself free of charge

3. Read customer reviews

You can check sources like Google Reviews, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Yelp to gauge customer experience. If you read multiple reviews alleging similar types of issues, you can consider it a red flag. However, we recommend complementing what you read with further research since many people post reviews when they’re unhappy with a service, not when they’re satisfied.

4. Check the regulatory agencies

When searching for the right credit repair company for you, it’s a good idea to check the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) complaint database and check how many complaints — if any — have been filed against that particular provider.

5. Compare fees and prices

Reputable credit repair companies will list their prices and services clearly, so consumers can select the right package for their needs.

6. Look for personal finance tools

Besides their standard credit repair services, some credit repair agencies offer personal finance tools like bill reminders, budgeting software and credit monitoring. Additionally, they may offer free credit consultations, satisfaction guarantees and identity theft protection services.

When to consider a credit counseling service

If you have bad credit, Thomas Nitzsche from Money Management International recommends contacting a credit counseling service as soon as possible. He emphasized that consumers shouldn't wait until they need to raise their score (such as before buying a house or car) to get help. "Building a good credit score takes time and should be started as soon as someone is aware they have bad credit."

A credit counseling service can help you improve your financial situation overall, not just dispute credit report mistakes. “They work with people to address their entire financial picture as well as the person’s goals. The goal is to have a sustainable budget, repayment structure for debts and build or rebuild a positive credit history,” noted Becky House from American Financial Solutions.

Keep in mind that a credit counseling service won't dispute errors on your behalf. However, Nitzsche mentioned that they can offer advice on how to do it yourself and how to build your credit moving forward.

Additionally, credit counselors offer resources and workshops on budgeting, debt consolidation, debt management plans (DMP), bankruptcy, housing and more.

Note that credit counseling services are usually non-profit, but some of their services do carry a small fee of up to around $50. If you're interested in consulting a credit counselor, you can find a certified one through the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

Warning signs of a credit repair scam

The credit repair industry has its share of controversies and scams. With this in mind, it's important to recognize red flags that indicate a company might be engaging in questionable practices.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a credit repair company might be deceiving you if it:

Asks for upfront fees before it provides any services

Claims it can remove all negative information from your report, even if it's accurate and up-to-date

Advises you to dispute correct information in your credit report

Says you shouldn't contact the credit bureaus yourself

Doesn't inform you of your rights, including the ability to cancel your contract with the company within three business days after signing it

Doesn't provide a written contract outlining details such as service costs and guarantees

Asks you to waive any of your rights under the CROA

Offers you a "new" credit identity or profile

You should be particularly wary of companies that guarantee they can remove accurate collections from your credit report, as House warned that this action could lead to a potential lawsuit.

"We have seen this trigger lawsuits against consumers that resulted in garnishments. The person owed the debt, was advised to dispute it and did, and the collection agency then filed suit to obtain a garnishment," House explained.

Credit Repair FAQs How much does credit repair cost? chevron-down chevron-up Credit repair agencies typically charge between $50 to $150 per month, depending on the service plan you choose. They also charge a setup fee (also called initial or first work fee) that's often a similar price to the monthly subscription. How can I fix my credit score? chevron-down chevron-up There are steps you can take to fix your credit. However, the right ones for you depend on your particular financial situation. If your credit reports contain errors or outdated information, you should dispute these directly with the credit bureaus or hire a credit repair company to help you. If not, it's a good idea to focus on paying your bills on time and reducing your overall debt. How long does it take to repair credit? chevron-down chevron-up The credit repair process does take time, and the amount of time it takes can depend on whether the items that are causing a low score are correct or not. If there are mistakes in your credit that can be corrected by disputing them with the bureaus, the repair process can take a few months. If the factors that are impacting your credit are correct, the process can take a year or more and involves reducing your credit card debt, lowering your credit utilization ratio and more. Does credit repair work? chevron-down chevron-up Credit repair services can help you remove inaccurate or outdated negative marks from your credit report. However, if your credit report is correct, you'll have to improve your credit yourself or attend credit counseling. Also, note that you can remove credit reporting mistakes on your own for free by submitting disputes with each credit bureau. Can I repair my own credit? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, you can do all the steps that credit repair companies do for free. The main credit bureaus have online systems where you can dispute inaccurate or outdated information on your credit report. They will investigate within 30 days and remove the incorrect information if your claim is valid.

How We Chose the Best Credit Repair Companies

Since we first started reviewing credit repair companies in 2016, we’ve spent thousands of hours researching the industry and vetting its major players.

As part of this research, members of our editorial staff have sought out first-hand experience with some of the names included in our list. Additionally, we re-evaluate our top picks every month to provide readers with the most up-to-date information on both these services and credit repair in general.

To choose the best credit repair companies, we evaluated the following factors:

Transparency: We considered whether companies provided clear, upfront information about their prices, fees, services, guarantees, terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Pricing and discounts: We compared companies' service plans based on cost, favoring providers that offered multiple options at several price points. We also considered their setup fees, also known as first-work fees. We also noted any available discounts, such as for couples or service members.

Services: All credit repair services claim to review and dispute inaccurate and/or outdated information that’s affecting your credit history. However, we favored companies that offered a variety of services tailored to different budgets and that also offered additional services, such as free credit consultations, creditor interventions and cease and desist or goodwill letters.

Financial tools: We checked whether companies offered financial tools that might help consumers improve their credit, such as a credit score tracker, monthly credit reports and/or identity theft monitoring.

Client portal: Companies that offered a portal or app for clients to track their dispute status and credit repair progress stood out from the competition.

Money-back guarantee and cancellation policy: We favored companies that offered refunds or guarantees if they couldn’t remove or correct errors from your credit report within 90 days. We also preferred companies that didn’t charge cancellation fees.

Customer Support: We preferred companies that offered several contact options like online chat, support forms and email, which can improve their responsiveness to customer issues or complaints.

User experience: Beyond pricing and services, we also took into account the ease of use of each company website and if the information provided was up to date.

Service area: We considered the number of states where the companies operate and prioritized those that are available nationwide.

Company history: Our top picks are reputable credit repair services that have been around for more than ten years and garner mostly positive customer reviews across different platforms.

Customer satisfaction: We checked reviews across third-party review websites, such as the Better Business Bureau, to gauge customer satisfaction and any patterns of complaints regarding a company's services.

Regulatory actions: We looked for any history of Federal Trade Commission (FTC) violations and searched the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Database to check these companies’ history of customer complaints or enforcement actions.

Summary of Money’s Best Credit Repair Companies

The companies listed below are in alphabetical order.