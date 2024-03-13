Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Acne Treatments

    Depending on the product, over-the-counter acne medications may promise to kill acne-causing bacteria, remove excess oil from the skin or speed the growth of new skin cells and the removal of dead skin cells. Here are Money’s picks for the best acne treatments, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #6
    		Burt's Bees Natural Acne Solutions Targeted Spot Treatment Salicylic acid
    • Can use 1-3 times a day
    • Can cause skin irritation
    • Applied directly to blemishes
    #2
    		Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment Salicylic acid
    • Vegan
    • Can be used 1-3 times a day
    • Can cause skin irritation
    • Paraben-free
    #3
    		Differin Gel Adapalene
    • May work as soon as 2 weeks
    • Once-daily treatment
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #4
    		La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment Benzoyl peroxide
    • Fragrance-free
    • Can be used 1-3 times a day
    • Can cause skin irritation
    #5
    		Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Salicylic acid Sulfur Zinc oxide
    • Once-daily treatment
    • Used directly on blemishes
    • Must rinse off in the morning
    #9
    		Murad Acne Control Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment Salicylic acid
    • Reduces blemishes and redness within 4 hours
    • Can use 1-3 times a day
    • Applied directly to blemishes
    • Can irritate skin
    #1
    		Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Gel Benzoyl peroxide
    • Works in 2 hours
    • Can be used 1-3 times a day
    • Can cause skin irritation
    #7
    		OXY Acne Medication Maximum Action Advanced Face Wash Benzoyl peroxide
    • Can be used 1-3 times a day
    • Can cause skin irritation
    #10
    		Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Salicylic acid
    • Twice-daily treatment
    • Can irritate skin
    • Sheds skin layers
    #8
    		Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment System Benzoyl peroxide
    • Includes cleanser, toner, and treatment
    • Twice-daily treatment
    • Can cause skin irritation
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.