Best OTC Choices in Acne Treatments

Depending on the product, over-the-counter acne medications may promise to kill acne-causing bacteria, remove excess oil from the skin or speed the growth of new skin cells and the removal of dead skin cells. Here are Money’s picks for the best acne treatments, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.