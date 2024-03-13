Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Acne Washes

    Acne washes help reduce the oil production that is associated with this skin condition. While often applied to the face, these products may also be used to wash acne on the back and chest in the shower as well. Here are Money’s picks for the best acne washes, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		AcneFree Oil-Free Acne Cleanser Benzoyl peroxide
    • Fragrance-free
    • Can prevent breakouts
    • Twice-daily treatment
    • Can irritate skin
    #7
    		Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser Salicylic acid
    • Daily use
    • Lightweight
    • Can irritate skin
    #5
    		Biore Charcoal Acne Clearing Cleanser Salicylic acid
    • Daily use
    • Absorbs excess oil
    • Can irritate skin
    #2
    		CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate Ceramide NP Ceramide AP Ceramide EOP Hyaluronic acid
    • Removes excess oil
    • Fragrance-free
    • Gentle on skin
    #3
    		Clean & Clear Acne Triple Clear Exfoliating Scrub Salicylic acid
    • Sheds skin layers
    • Can cause skin irritation
    • Helps prevent new breakouts
    #4
    		La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser Salicylic acid
    • Fragrance-free
    • Sheds skin layers
    • Paraben-free
    • Twice-daily use
    • Can irritate skin
    #8
    		Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser Salicylic acid
    • Twice-daily treatment
    • Can irritate skin
    • Can prevent breakouts
    #1
    		Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Salicylic acid
    • Twice-daily treatment
    • Can irritate skin
    • Contains dyes
    #10
    		Paula's Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser Salicylic acid
    • Fragrance-free
    • Can prevent breakouts
    • Twice-daily treatment
    • Can irritate skin
    #6
    		Proactiv Renewing Cleanser Benzoyl peroxide
    • Can use up to 3 times a day
    • Can irritate skin
    • Sheds skin layers
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

