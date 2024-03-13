Best OTC Choices in Acne Washes

Acne washes help reduce the oil production that is associated with this skin condition. While often applied to the face, these products may also be used to wash acne on the back and chest in the shower as well. Here are Money’s picks for the best acne washes, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.