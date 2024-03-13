Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Antacids

    Antacids are non-prescription medications that relieve heartburn and indigestion by reducing the amount of acid in your stomach. All antacids work equally well, but they vary in their form (tablets or liquid) as well as in their active ingredients and strength.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best antacids, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #5
    		Alka-Seltzer Anhydrous citric acid Aspirin Sodium bicarbonate
    • Effervescent tablets
    • Safe in people 12 years and older
    • Relieves heartburn, upset stomach, and indigestion with headache and body aches
    #8
    		Axia3 ProDigestive Antacid Sodium bicarbonate Calcium carbonate Digezyme
    • Chewable tablets
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Fast heartburn relief
    #4
    		Gaviscon Extra Strength Liquid Antacid Aluminum hydroxide Magnesium carbonate
    • Liquid
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    • Not safe for people with kidney problems
    #9
    		Gelusil Aluminum hydroxide Magnesium hydroxide Simethicone
    • Chewable tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Fast heartburn relief
    #6
    		Mylanta Maximum Strength Aluminum hydroxide Magnesium hydroxide Simethicone
    • Liquid
    • Available in different flavors
    • Relieves heartburn, acid indigestion, and gas
    #3
    		Pepto-Bismol Original Liquid Bismuth subsalicylate
    • Liquid
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Relieves upset stomach, diarrhea, heartburn, and nausea
    #2
    		Rolaids Extra Strength Calcium carbonate Magnesium hydroxide
    • Works fast to relieve heartburn
    • Available in different flavors
    • Chewable tablets
    #1
    		Tums Extra Strength Calcium carbonate
    • Works fast to relieve heartburn
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Chewable tablets
    #7
    		TUMS Smoothies Calcium carbonate
    • Chewable tablets
    • Available in different flavors
    • Fast heartburn relief
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

