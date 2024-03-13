Best OTC Choices in Antacids

Antacids are non-prescription medications that relieve heartburn and indigestion by reducing the amount of acid in your stomach. All antacids work equally well, but they vary in their form (tablets or liquid) as well as in their active ingredients and strength.

Here are Money’s picks for the best antacids, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.