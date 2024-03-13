Best OTC Choices in Antacids

Antacids are non-prescription medications that relieve heartburn and indigestion by reducing the amount of acid in your stomach. All antacids work equally well, but they vary in their form (tablets or liquid) as well as in their active ingredients and strength.
Here are Money’s picks for the best antacids, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#5
|Alka-Seltzer
|Anhydrous citric acid Aspirin Sodium bicarbonate
#8
|Axia3 ProDigestive Antacid
|Sodium bicarbonate Calcium carbonate Digezyme
#4
|Gaviscon Extra Strength Liquid Antacid
|Aluminum hydroxide Magnesium carbonate
#9
|Gelusil
|Aluminum hydroxide Magnesium hydroxide Simethicone
#6
|Mylanta Maximum Strength
|Aluminum hydroxide Magnesium hydroxide Simethicone
#3
|Pepto-Bismol Original Liquid
|Bismuth subsalicylate
#2
|Rolaids Extra Strength
|Calcium carbonate Magnesium hydroxide
#1
|Tums Extra Strength
|Calcium carbonate
#7
|TUMS Smoothies
|Calcium carbonate
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.