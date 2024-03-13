Best OTC Choices in Antiflatulence Products

You can reduce flatulence through taking non-prescription products that bring together the small gas bubbles in your gut to form bigger bubbles — which allows trapped air to pass through your body more easily. These medications come as tablets, capsules, drops and liquids.
Here are Money’s picks for the best anti-flatulence products, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#9
|Alka-Seltzer Heartburn & Gas Relief Chews
|Calcium carbonate Simethicone
|
|
#2
|Beano Extra Strength tablets
|Alpha-galactosidase enzyme
|
|
#5
|CharcoCaps
|Activated charcoal
|
|
#7
|Digestive Advantage Gas Defense Formula
|Bacillus coagulans Hemicellulase Cellulase Alpha-galactosidase Invertase
|
|
#1
|Gas-X Extra Strength Chewables
|Simethicone
|
|
#6
|Heather's Tummy Tamers Peppermint Oil Caps
|Peppermint oil Fennel oil Ginger oil Sunflower oil
|
|
#8
|Mylanta Gas Minis
|Simethicone
|
|
#4
|Mylicon Gas Relief Drops
|Simethicone
|
|
#3
|Phazyme Maximum Strength
|Simethicone
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.