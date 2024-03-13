Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Antiflatulence Products

    You can reduce flatulence through taking non-prescription products that bring together the small gas bubbles in your gut to form bigger bubbles — which allows trapped air to pass through your body more easily. These medications come as tablets, capsules, drops and liquids.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best anti-flatulence products, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		Alka-Seltzer Heartburn & Gas Relief Chews Calcium carbonate Simethicone
    • Chewable tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Relieves heartburn, bloating, and gas
    • Works fast
    #2
    		Beano Extra Strength tablets Alpha-galactosidase enzyme
    • Prevents gas and bloating
    • Taken before meals
    • Tablets can be chewed
    #5
    		CharcoCaps Activated charcoal
    • Available as capsules
    • Preservative-free
    • Can take before food
    • Fast-acting
    • Relieves gas and bloating
    • Interacts with other medications
    #7
    		Digestive Advantage Gas Defense Formula Bacillus coagulans Hemicellulase Cellulase Alpha-galactosidase Invertase
    • Available as capsules
    • Taken before food to prevent gas
    • Safe for children 8 years and older
    • May take 7-14 days to work
    #1
    		Gas-X Extra Strength Chewables Simethicone
    • Chewable tablets
    • Taken as needed after meals and at bedtime
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #6
    		Heather's Tummy Tamers Peppermint Oil Caps Peppermint oil Fennel oil Ginger oil Sunflower oil
    • Taken on an empty stomach
    • Available as softgels
    • Preservative-free
    #8
    		Mylanta Gas Minis Simethicone
    • Available in different flavors
    • Chewable tablets
    • Relieves gas and bloating
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #4
    		Mylicon Gas Relief Drops Simethicone
    • Safe in infants
    • Can be used up to 12 times a day
    • Available in liquid
    #3
    		Phazyme Maximum Strength Simethicone
    • Available as fast gels
    • Works in minutes
    • Relieves gas and bloating
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

