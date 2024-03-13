Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Antihistamines, Oral

    Allergies can trigger symptoms such as nasal congestion and a runny nose, which antihistamines can help to remedy. Here are Money’s picks for the best oral antihistamines, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Claritin Loratadine
    • Non-drowsy
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Available in tablets, capsules, dissolvable tablets, and chewables
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    #2
    		Zyrtec Cetirizine
    • Non-drowsy
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Available in tablets, capsules, and chewable tablets
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    #3
    		Allegra Fexofenadine
    • Non-drowsy
    • Lasts 12-24 hours
    • Available in tablets
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    #4
    		Benadryl Diphenhydramine
    • Causes drowsiness
    • Safe in pregnancy
    • Lasts 4-6 hours
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    #5
    		Xyzal Levocetirizine
    • Non-drowsy
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Available as tablets
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    #6
    		Wal-itin Loratadine
    • Non-drowsy
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    #7
    		Up & Up Allergy Relief Diphenhydramine
    • Causes drowsiness
    • Safe in pregnancy
    • Lasts 4-6 hours
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

